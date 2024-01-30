Below Deck alum Kate Chastain dishes Captain Jason, Luka Brunton and names Captain Sandy as her favorite

Kate Chastain may no longer be on Below Deck, but that hasn’t stopped her from sharing her opinion on the hit franchise.

The Below Deck alum spilled the tea on several Bravo hot topics as she promoted her return to The Traitors.

The other night, Kate stopped by Watch What Happens Live to chat with Andy Cohen and Chrissy Teigen.

Kate didn’t hold back giving her opinion on her fellow The Traitors’ co-stars like Tamra Judge and Phaedra Parks.

The first-time mom expected more from Tamra but thinks Phaedra’s bringing it to the hit Peacock show.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite her thoughts on The Traitors, it’s really some of her Below Deck remarks that have fans talking.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain dishes hunky Captain Jason Chambers and Luka Brunton

WWHL viewers know that Andy loves to stir the pot, and that’s exactly what he did with Kate. After all, the Below Deck alum enjoys shaking things up with her signature wit and snarky humor.

Luka Brunton and Captain Jason Chambers have been the talk of Bravo with their smoking-hot looks. During one of his infamous games, Andy wasted no time getting Kate’s thoughts on the hoopla surrounding the men.

First up was Captain Jason, whom Andy wanted to know if Kate had met.

“Yeah, actually, I have [hung out with him]. He’s just so nice. He just lives so far away,” she dished.

When it came to who was a better match for Luka on Below Deck Med, Jessika Asai or Natalya Scudder, Chrissy immediately said to me. Kate didn’t disagree either, prompting Andy to ask if she would have had a boatmance with Luka.

“He, like, doesn’t know how hot he is, because he’s so nice. He was so nice at BravoCon, I was like, ‘You look like this, you could be a lot less nice,” Kate joked.

Kate Chastain names Captain Sandy Yawn as her favorite Below Deck captain

Later in the show, Andy asked which Below Deck captain was Kate’s favorite. In an interesting turn of events, she named Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy instead of Captain Lee Rosbach.

Captain Lee and Kate have been thick as thieves since she joined Below Deck Season 2. However, right now, Captain Sandy is the one earning props from Kate.

“I’m really impressed by Captain Sandy,” she stated on Watch What Happens Live before Chrissy chimed in about loving how Captain Sandy gives everyone a chance to move up.

Kate then added, “She’s so inspirational. She has very positive energy.”

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has given her two cents on a few members of her Bravo family.

Next week kicks off Below Deck Season 11 without Captain Lee, and Kate will no doubt have some thoughts on the new version of the OG show, so stay tuned!

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.