Is Fraser Olender dating a Below Deck Season 11 charter guest? Here’s what we know

The wait for Below Deck Season 11 is almost over as fans prepare for the first season without Captain Lee Rosbach in the franchise’s history.

Fraser Olender has teased the upcoming season of Below Deck as well as spilled some tea on his personal life.

The chief stew returns for his third season on the OG show and his second running the interior department.

In the teaser for Season 11, Below Deck fans saw Fraser kissing a charter guest, something that’s a big no-no in yachting.

However, that may not be all that happened between Fraser and charter guest Steve, thanks to the hit Bravo show.

Fraser has dished some dirt on the upcoming season and his love life too.

Is Fraser Olender dating a Below Deck Season 11 charter guest?

Speaking with E! News, Fraser admitted what Below Deck fans already knew; he hooked up with a guest this season. Fraser revealed it’s a very exciting part of Season 11 but didn’t reveal any details.

“We’ll see what happens there. It’s quite an exciting part of this season,” he stated.

Despite the excitement, Fraser’s also nervous for his first ever Below Deck boatmance to play out. One reason Fraser may be nervous is because of his current relationship status.

“I’m in a relationship at the moment. I’m getting lots of DMs of people asking what’s going on, but you’ll all find out in due course. You gotta stay tuned,” Fraser expressed to the outlet.

The reply has only added fuel to the fire that Fraser’s boatmance hook-up with Steve has turned into something more. Then again, perhaps it just led Fraser to find his now boyfriend.

After all, that’s what happened with Below Deck Med alum Kyle Viljoen and his now husband, Dr. Zachary Riley.

More on Fraser Olender’s relationship and Below Deck Season 11 charter guest hook-up

Although Captain Kerry Titheradge loses it on Fraser in the trailer, the chief stew teased that he did get permission before his first charter guest kiss.

Yes, the captain gave his seal of approval, which means the tension in the trailer comes from some other bombshell.

Fraser’s Below Deck Season 11 costar Ben Willoughby gave fans some information about the chief stew’s new romance.

It seems that Ben actually knew Fraser’s new guy first before they began dating. The deckhand spilled to E! News that the couple is “very suited” for each other. They are a great match in Ben’s eyes.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender has a special someone in his life. The rumor mill is buzzing that it’s charter guest Steve, who Below Deck fans meet on Season 11.

Stay tuned to find out if Below Deck fans are right or if Fraser’s just teasing them.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.