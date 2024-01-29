Below Deck Med Season 8 has ended without a reunion show for the yachties to rehash the good, the bad, and the ugly of the season.

In what has become the norm for the Below Deck franchise, there isn’t a Below Deck Med Season 8 reunion.

Last year, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, Below Deck Season 10, and Below Deck Down Under Season 2 all hit Bravo airwaves.

However, the only reunion show to happen was for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

It’s a big letdown for fans, especially since the Real Housewives constantly get multi-part reunion shows.

Let’s take a look at what we know about why fans aren’t getting a reunion show for Below Deck Season 8.

Why isn’t there a Below Deck Med Season 8 reunion?

Bravo hasn’t shared a reason why a Below Deck Med Season 8 reunion didn’t happen. The network hasn’t even mentioned that there won’t be a reunion show.

Considering the yachties are all over the world, the best reason for not having a reunion would be scheduling. Even though since the pandemic, all Below Deck reunions have been virtual, they can still be hard to schedule with the yachties working.

In all honesty, the virtual reunions are not great. It’s also not like Bravo can’t figure out how to get the yachties to an in-person reunion in New York City. Below Deck and Below Deck Med did it for years.

Despite Below Deck being a mega-hit for Bravo, the network doesn’t hold it in the same regard as it does The Real Housewives. Andy Cohen doesn’t either because, well, he doesn’t have a stake in the yachting franchise.

All of this being said, unless one of the cast members gives a reason for no reunion, the logical reason is scheduling, or Bravo simply didn’t want to do it.

Kyle Viljoen and Chef Jack Luby react to no Below Deck Season 8 reunion show

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle Viljoen confirmed that he won’t do another season of Below Deck Med. Kyle also weighed in on the lack of a reunion via Instagram Stories ahead of the finale last week.

“There is no reunion scheduled. If there was, it would be a 4 part documentary at this point,” he wrote.

Kyle confirms there won’t be a Below Deck Med Season 8 reunion. Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Chef Jack Luby also commented on not having a reunion show. Taking to Instagram to reflect back on the season, Jack slipped in the news and his confusion about it.

“Ps- I’m just as confused as you that there isn’t a reunion 🤷‍♂️” ended Jack’s lengthy caption on his IG Post.

While other stars from Below Deck Med have remained silent on not having a reunion, many of them have reflected on Season 8, and you can check out their thoughts here.

Below Deck Season 11 kicks off next, and only time will tell if the no-reunion show will continue when the OG show wraps its run.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Season 11 premieres Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.