Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson to appear on new Food Network show

Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson is adding to his reality TV resume with an appearance on a new Food Network show.

Fan-favorite Ben helped launch the OG Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. Ben has been on four complete seasons and two partial seasons between the two shows.

Since then, Ben has been keeping Below Deck fans entertained alongside his pal Kate Chastain on Galley Talk. The two friends comment on iconic episodes from the hit yachting franchise, with other members of the Below Deck family sharing their two cents.

There’s no question Below Deck fans want him back on the series. While that doesn’t appear to be happening, Ben is headed to Food Network for a stint.

What Food Network show will Below Deck alum Ben Robinson appear on?

This summer Food Network is adding to its Brawl franchise with Beachside Brawl. The network currently has BBQ Brawl on its airwaves.

The new reality TV show will pit the best chefs from the east and west coast against each other. Antonia Lofaso will challenge teams led by Tiffani Faison and Brooke Williamson to create the best summer food. The winner will receive a dream beach getaway and will be crowned Best of the Beach.

Below Deck alum Ben will be one of many guest judges to appear to help determine who will stay or who will go. The judges will rotate each week, so there is a chance Ben may appear on more than one episode.

As of this writing, the date for Ben’s guest appearance on Beachside Brawl hasn’t been revealed. The chef also hasn’t mentioned it on his social media.

However, Beachside Brawl will premiere on Food Network on Sunday, June 19 at 10/9c, so more information should be coming soon.

Chef Ben from Below Deck teases his own reality TV show

It turns out that Below Deck was supposed to be the stepping stone for Ben to get his own reality TV show. Speaking with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Ben revealed that the “game plan” when he started on Below Deck was to be a launching pad for the next step in his reality television career.

Ben never saw Below Deck as his end game but rather an opportunity. The idea for a chef Ben show isn’t dead because he has been pitching the idea to various networks, not just Bravo.

“I mean, it was a great opportunity and hopefully one day we’ll be able to really develop something special and something that’s exciting,” he spilled to the website.

Chef Ben Robinson may not be eager to return to Below Deck, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up on reality television. An appearance on a new Food Network show and dreams of his own reality TV show mean Below Deck fans will be seeing more of him.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.