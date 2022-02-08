Galley Talk returns: Here’s everything we know about new episodes coming to Bravo

Galley Talk is back with fan favorites dishing some iconic episodes from the Below Deck franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

After an unexplained hiatus, Galley Talk returns with all-new episodes hitting Bravo airwaves this week.

The latest Below Deck spin-off puts a twist on the hit-yachting franchise. Instead of being a show about the crew members and guests, Galley Talk is a commentary show. It features alum weighing in on various episodes in the franchise.

Galley Talk kicked off with a few episodes dishing about Below Deck Season 8 in January 2021. Then the show returned for several episodes to comment on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 aired last summer.

This past fall, Galley Talk did a Best of Below Deck series, with the commentaries dishing some of the most iconic shows from the most iconic episodes of Below Deck and Below Deck Med. However, Galley Talk was only a couple of weeks in when the show disappeared from Bravo’s schedule.

Now the show is back with another twist that will keep Below Deck fans talking for weeks.

Who will appear on Galley Talk?

Four groups of two alums give their two cents on the episodes. The newly engaged Josiah Carter is back with his good friend Julia d’ Albert Pusey. Below Deck alum Kate Chastain returns with fan-favorite chef Ben Robinson.

Below Deck Mediterranean alums Alex Radcliffe and Anastasia Surmava bring back their hilarious banter. Colin Macy-O’Toole and Bobby Giancola, both from Below Deck Med, are paired together again.

The format stays the same, with each pair sharing their insight into all the antics that unfold on-screen.

When does Galley Talk return on Bravo?

Galley Talk returns on Thursday, February 10 at 9/8c on Bravo. The group will discuss Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht episodes.

Yes, for the first time, the Galley Talk crew will be commenting on the sailing spin-off too. If fans are lucky, Galley Talk will feature the alums dishing episodes from Below Deck Season 2 because it was filled with crazy antics.

The timing of adding Below Deck Sailing Yachting into Galley Talk is just right. Season 3 premieres in less than two weeks, which, based on the trailer, will bring more drama than Season 2.

Although Bravo continues to air Galley Talk, the network has been inconsistent with scheduling for the show. Not only has Galley Talk not found a permanent time slot, but Bravo also rarely reveals how many episodes will air.

Galley Talk is a great show that gives Below Deck fans a chance to hear what alums have to say. It certainly adds a new flare to the yachting franchise.

Who’s ready for more Galley Talk?

