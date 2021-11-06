Galley Talk is back as Below Deck alums dish the best of the hit yachting series. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain, Ben Robinson, Alex Radcliffe, and more alums return for Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck to give their two cents on the hit yachting show.

The latest spin-off the Below Deck family kicked off with Galley Talk: Below Deck, where alums dished episodes from Season 8.

Alex, Kate, Bobby Giancola, Anastasia Surmava, Colin Macy O’Toole, Julia d’Albert Pusey, Josiah Carter, Amy Johnson, Kelley Johnson, and Connie Arias were the alums for the inaugural season of Galley Talk. They shared their commentary in pairs of two, with the show bouncing around from each twosome.

Although the commentary show didn’t return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, it returned for Below Deck Med Season 6. There was a slight change to the Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean alums giving their thoughts on the season.

Kate, Alex, Anastasia, Bobby, Colin, Josiah, Julia all returned for Galley Talk: Below Deck Mediterranean. Connie, Kelley, and Amy didn’t come back for another season, but chef Ben was thrown into the mix.

What can Below Deck fans expect from Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck?

Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck won’t feature a specific season or spin-off in the hit-yachting franchise. Instead, the group of alums will be dishing some of the best episodes of Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One example of an iconic episode the yachties discuss is the infamous Below Deck episode with Kate and the rocket ship towel.

Speaking of the yachties, Ben, Kate, Alex, Anastasia, Bobby, Colin, Josiah, and Julia are all back. It’s the same pairing as last time: Kate and Ben, Anastasia and Alex, Colin and Bobby and Julia and Josiah.

The group has a little something for all Below Deck fans with the diverse alums with their no holds bar opinions.

When does Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck premiere?

Not only is Galley Talk returning to dish Best of Below Deck, but the wait is almost over. The trailer dropped on Friday with Alex sharing Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck premieres on Tuesday, November 9 at 7/6c on Bravo.

That means two days of Below Deck drama for viewers to keep them entertained throughout the winter season.

Since Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck is dropping, there likely won’t be a Galley Talk for Below Deck Season 9. Perhaps an episode or two will be featured, but that’s probably it for now.

The Below Deck family continues to grow with different spin-offs surrounding the yachting show. Galley Talk is going strong with its third season of Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck. Plus Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure will premiere in 2022.

Are you excited for Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck?

Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck premieres on Tuesday, November 9 at 7/6c on Bravo.