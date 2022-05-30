Below Deck’s Heather Chase feels ‘free’ flaunting new hair

Heather did something she’s been dreaming of for a long time. Pic credit: @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

Below Deck alum Heather Chase feels free flaunting her fun new hairstyle after she finally got the courage to make a change.

Heather has sported long blonde locks since she premiered on Below Deck Season 9. The chief stew continuously had her flowing hair pulled back in a bun, ponytail, or even braids while serving guests.

On those infamous crew nights out, Heather generally opted to let her hair loose, revealing her it went down her back. It turns out that the Below Deck beauty has been wanting to change her look for quite some time, and now as summer kicks off, Heather finally gave in to shake things up.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Heather took to social media to reveal her new style. While it may not look that different at first glance, it was quite the change for the chief stew.

Heather cut inches off her straight blonde hair opting for a shoulder-length style with beachy-like waves. The Bravo personality used Instagram to show off her new look. She also expressed how long she thought about the change and encouraged others to follow their dreams.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment for over 6 years.. every time I sat in the chair to follow through I’ve always found a reason to back out. Hair is a HUGE part of your identity.. I truly thought my hair was who I was, BUT D**N DO I FEEL FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is your sign to do what you’ve been dreaming of… there is no day like today 💥Look out world, theirs a new queen in town 👸🏼💕,” she wrote while also thanking those that created her new do.

The blonde beauty also used Instagram Stories to show off her look. One picture was of her with her stylist, the other was from her initial Instagram post, and the last photo was of Heather simply looking stunning.

Heather’s ready for summer

Changing up her hairstyle was the last thing Heather needed to do to get summer-ready. For weeks, she has been showing off her bikini body as the countdown to summer begins.

Heather put her long legs on display as she played around on a jet ski.

A different photo featured Heather washing off the ocean in a pink bikini that highlighted her toned abs and accented her ample cleavage.

What do you think of Heather’s fun hair?

