Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Med alum Chef Adam Glick made a major career move by releasing a new cookbook.

Adam appeared on Below Deck Med Seasons 2 and 3, bringing the drama into the galley and his personal life.

The chef also helped launch Below Deck Sailing Yacht, where he once again had his personal and professional life clashing.

After Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Adam stepped away from the hit yachting franchise.

Instead, Adam has been traveling in his van, living a nomadic lifestyle, keeping fans updated through social media and his YouTube channel.

Next week the former yachtie will release a brand new cookbook.

Below Deck alum Chef Adam Glick releases Live Free Eat Well cookbook

Adam has taken his love of cooking outside on the fire and other small kitchen spaces and created a book for those who enjoy life on the road or in a tiny house.

A description for the book reads: “With more than 75 recipes that cover breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts, and more, Adam will help you bridge the gap between cooking in a modern kitchen and cooking in less-conventional spaces.”

The chef has been promoting the book on his Instagram page, sharing glimpses and teasing what people can expect. Those who follow Adam know his dog Tex truly is his best friend. Adam recently revealed that Tex has a page in the book that includes a homemade recipe Adam makes for his pal.

“I wrote a cookbook! ‘Live Free Eat Well’ 📖 Published by DK Penguin Random House Click the link in my bio to preorder TODAY! Book will officially be in stores on June 18th, 2024 Thank you all for making this dream a reality,” Adam captioned one of his promotional IG posts.

Those interested in checking out Adam’s cookbook can preorder it on Amazon.

