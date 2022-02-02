Bayleigh Dayton is a stunner in SavageXFenty for risque photoshoot

BB20 cast member Bayleigh Dayton shared several risque photos. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother alum Bayleigh Dayton is getting a lot of compliments for a new photoshoot that she took part in.

Bayleigh can be seen posing in SavageXFenty lingerie in new photos and a video that she has posted (shared below).

Not only has it led to a lot of support (likes) from her social media followers, but Bayleigh is also receiving a lot of words of encouragement from other Big Brother alums.

As Big Brother fans will remember, Bayleigh was a member of the BB20 cast, and she was then invited back to be on BB22 (All-Stars 2) as well.

Bayleigh Dayton stuns in her new photoshoot

“He told me throw it back ABOW,” Bayleigh wrote as the caption to a photo and video that show off her poses in a SavageXFenty teddy.

Bayleigh also shared the photoshoot video in a new post with music playing while she made her poses.

Big Brother alums show their support for Bayleigh Dayton

As we noted above, many former Big Brother houseguests have stopped by Bayleigh’s Instagram post to leave messages of support and amazement.

“Omg 😍😍😍😍 my jaw literally dropped,” Alyssa Lopez from Big Brother 23 wrote.

“Fiyyaaaa🔥🔥🔥,” Analyse Talavera from Big Brother 21 posted.

“Looking amazing,” Natalie Negrotti from Big Brother 18 shared as a comment.

“she did it again ladies & gents🙌,” wrote Hannah Chaddha from BB23.

The most supportive post may have come from husband Swaggy C, who was also on the Big Brother 20 season with her.

“MY NEW WALLPAPER 😭😭😭 you’re gonna make me come to the room lol. DAMN BABE!! 😍😍🥺,” Chris wrote.

Compliments coming in for Bayleigh. Pic credit: @bayydayy/Instagram

More compliments coming in for Bayleigh. Pic credit: @bayydayy/Instagram

Celebrity Big Brother 3 arrives on CBS for Winter 2022

A new Celebrity Big Brother season has already begun. The footage is being filmed inside the house for upcoming episodes that will start airing on February 2. This is one major reason there are so many episodes on the Week 1 BB Celeb schedule.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the list of celebrities yet, here is a link to the bios of the Celebrity Big Brother cast. They are already inside the house, and it will be very interesting to see which one became the first Head of Household this winter.

CBS did release a tour of the Big Brother celebrity house, which looks a lot different than it does during a typical summer. The HOH Room is much fancier, a new staircase has been installed, and everything has been set up to look like a Swiss chalet.

Make sure to tune in for the first episode of the show on Wednesday night, where Big Brother fans will get to meet the 11 new houseguests. They are all competing for a $250,000 prize, but also keep in mind that they were all paid an appearance fee just to play the game.

Hopefully, none of these celebrities will get homesick and try to quit Big Brother before the season comes to a close.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS during February 2022.