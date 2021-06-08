Bachelor Nation responds to Tayshia and Kaitlyn as The Bachelorette hosts, love seeing women supporting women

Bachelor Nation is loving Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as hosts of The Bachelorette Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette kicked off last night with new hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

While some fans were skeptical about how the season would go without long-time host Chris Harrison, many were pleasantly surprised watching the two Bachelorette alums hosting.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn were called in to replace Chris after he stepped down from his role following a racism controversy.

When Tayshia and Kaitlyn snuck up on Katie from behind, she was shocked but seemed relieved to see the two of them as she was afraid she would have to navigate her journey solo.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn watched from the window as Katie met her contestants for the first time and were gushing at all of the men.

Watching the dynamic between the three of them was like watching three best friends and Bachelor Nation loved it. Several fans took to Twitter to share how refreshing it was to see women supporting women and felt like female hosts was the refresher the show needed.

Bachelor Nation responds to Tayshia and Kaitlyn as hosts of The Bachelorette

Bachelor Nation was quick to show their approval of Tayshia and Kaitlyn as hosts and shared their thoughts on social media.

A few fans commented how they loved watching the energy and support between the three women. They also joked that their connection was one they were really invested in.

Women supporting women. That's the energy I like to see #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/O0IAWkmZVq — We Are Groot✨ (@findinguzom) June 8, 2021

I'm SO here for this energy. Women supporting women – this part of what's been missing #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/lem9YRAQpy — noodlestein (@noodlestein) June 8, 2021

I'm not sure how the season is going to turn out, but I'm already invested in THIS love story #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/eOQolAFIzk — noodlestein (@noodlestein) June 8, 2021

Another fan pointed out the playful banter between Katie, Kaitlyn, and Tayshia and said how you just wouldn’t have that with a male host.

Another joked about how the back and forth was exactly what girls do with their friends when they meet a cute guy at the bar.

This is also how all female friends communicate from across the bar that they’re leaving with a guy#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2KBJWQOeGR — jo (@jodiwatchesbach) June 8, 2021

It’s clear that Bachelor Nation loved the recent change up in hosts and were excited to watch the rest of the season with these women.

no thoughts. head empty. just two of the best bachelorettes hosting this season #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/iC1l8eaMoR — reality steph🌹 (@realitybysteph) June 8, 2021

Will Chris Harrison ever make a return to The Bachelor franchise?

It’s unclear at this time whether Chris Harrison will make a return to the franchise or when but it has already been announced that he will not host Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

It’s been reported that different celebrity comedians will be rotating through as hosts, which is a completely different direction than fans originally expected.

While it might seem odd, it could add another entertaining twist to the show.

At this time, Tayshia and Kaitlyn have not been slated as permanent hosts for The Bachelorette franchise, but fans seem to be enjoying the change and are looking forward to the rest of the season.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.