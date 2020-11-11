Asuelu’s sister has been sending money to Samoa after all — 90 Day Fiance stars admit

One of the most heated confrontations that happened on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After was between Kalani Faagata and her husband Asuelu Pulaa’s family.

Asuelu’s family slammed the new couple for not helping enough financially with family still living overseas.

While Asuelu was only working at a local yogurt shop, his family demanded more money than he made from his part-time job.

She demanded Asuelu to send money to support his family in Samoa

While Kalani further reiterated that the focus of the couple is their two young sons, Tammy accused Asuelu of being controlled by his older wife.

Asuelu’s mother Lesina shocked viewers when she went as far as saying she didn’t care about her grandchildren. She also agreed the couple should get a divorce so he can leave his family and “go back to his duty as before.”

After calling her Kalani lazy for not making enough money to support the family in Samoa, she accused the 31-year-old of getting pregnant on purpose in a scheme to force Asuelu into being her husband.

The altercation almost turned physical when Tammy threatened to beat up Kalani. Luckily for Asuelu, Kalani handled it with grace and walked away. Kalani admits if his sister would’ve touched her, she would’ve dropped her.

The truth comes out on HEA Strikes Back!

In the famous episode where Asuelu’s mother demands $1,000 dollars, Kalani gives a little background on Tammy’s frustration when rewatching the scene on 90 Day Fiance: HEA Strikes Back!

While most viewers can’t stand Tammy, she gave insight into Asuelu’s sister’s anger.

She explains the Tammy has been in the US for over 14 years and has been sending money since her arrival. She was the first generation to leave Samoa and felt a lot of pressure to help the family back home.

“She’s been sending money home for a decade and a half, so I think she is done and ready to move it on to you [Asuelu],” she admitted on the spin-off.

Asuelu admits that Tammy sent a lot of money home and it helped a lot while he was growing up. While Kalani understands that it may be Asuelu’s time to help, he can’t give away money he doesn’t have.

Do you think Tammy has a right to be upset with Asuelu?

