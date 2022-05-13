Ashley Jones is the latest Teen Mom 2 star to spark rumors she’s leaving the show

Ashley sparked rumors she’s no longer filming for the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley Jones’ cryptic message to her fans sparked rumors that she might be through with Teen Mom 2.

May 10 marked the Season 11 finale of Teen Mom 2, marking an abbreviated season due to one mom in particular – Kail Lowry – not filming as much this season, therefore leaving less footage to edit and air.

Following the episode, Ashley took to social media where her emotional message to her followers left questions about her future with the franchise.

Ashley Jones shares emotional, cryptic message about filming for Teen Mom 2

Ashley shared a stock photo of the cast of Teen Mom 2 from MTV, including herself and her castmates Jade Cline, Kail Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus.

In the bottom right of the pic, Ashley shared her message. “I look gooood 😂😂,” she jokingly began her caption before adding, “TM2 was an amazing experience. Thankful for the opportunity. See y’all in the future ❤”

Ashley joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2021, following fan-favorite Chelsea Houska’s exit from the franchise. Ashley made it clear, however, that she wasn’t replacing Chelsea’s spot in the cast.

“First of all, I like to say that I’m not a replacement. I am just an addition. Chelsea has bared her soul on this show for years, and I would never want to replace her. You know what I’m saying? She’s irreplaceable, there’s no one that can replace that,” Ashley told her fans last year.

Ashley reportedly joining combination-cast of Teen Mom Legacy

Ashley’s message comes on the heels of another Teen Mom 2 star, Leah Messer, sharing a similar sentiment with her followers: “I’ll forever be grateful for the memories, experiences, lessons, opportunities, and friends/coworkers that have become family over the years. #TeenMom2.”

It’s possible that Leah and Ashley’s messages were simply aimed at saying goodbye to Teen Mom 2, as rumors have been swirling about a combined-cast spinoff, including the cast of Teen Mom OG as well.

The spinoff, reportedly called Teen Mom Legacy, will reportedly feature eight of the moms from both casts, including Leah and Ashley, as well as Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline. Two of the moms from Teen Mom OG and 2 won’t be included, however: Kail Lowry from Teen Mom 2 and Mackenzie McKee from Teen Mom OG.

The Season 11 Teen Mom 2 finale episode airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.