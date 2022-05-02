Ariela Weinberg’s changed appearance over the last few years is dissected by 90 Day Fiance viewers

A 90 Day Fiance viewer presented the changes in Ariela Weinberg’s appearance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans are seeing Ariela Weinberg for the third time within the franchise since she appeared on Season 2 of The Other Way, which was filmed in 2019.

With that said, 90 Day viewers have seen major changes in Ariela’s appearance that have prompted much speculation about any work she’s had done.

Ariela has admitted to having Botox in her jaw to help with her TMJ syndrome and around her eyes and lips to help with a crooked smile she said she had.

Furthermore, Ariela recently shared a video of getting injections into her backside from a clinic in New York that promotes the use of “Sculptra” and “BBL” procedures.

90 Day Fiance fans called out Ariela’s transformed features after being reintroduced to her on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. A fan page made a collage of Ariela over the years so other viewers could see the differences.

90 Day Fiance fans compare Ariela Weinberg’s several physical transformations

A 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram made a collage of Ariela over the seasons. They wrote above the image, “Who’s this new girl on 90 day fiance? Oh wait…”

In the caption, they wrote, “I can’t keep up with Ariela’s transformations. At least it’s easy to recognize her voice.”

The comments section of the post had Ariela supporters and critics who shared their opinions.

One person described, “Within her season she had multiple changes to her appearance. You never knew which one you would see. She is pretty all around just odd watching a show and seeing interviews and scenes filmed at different times pieced together and she looks different in each.”

Another said, “She was pregnant and postpartum in her first couple of seasons! Love the glow up though.”

Someone else made the point, “It’s because people constantly be criticizing her looks. Hmm just like this page.”

A supporter wrote, “I can’t even imagine what it is like to be in the public eye where people who only know an edited version of me criticize my looks. I am sure I would go under the knife too and/or find a good psychiatrist.”

A critic reasoned, “I don’t care how she looks. She’s just unlikable.”

Another 90 Day viewer pointed out, “Your face changes with age… also she was pregnant the first season. Also who the heck cares.”

Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd

There is more drama to come on 90 Day Fiance between Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre

With the level of drama that popped off on Ariela and Biniyam’s introductory episode, 90 Day Fiance viewers better buckle up.

Biniyam still has to get to America and integrate with Ariela’s family and culture, all while being a parent.

Ariela and Biniyam’s troubled dynamic and relationship stressors are also something they will have to work through.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.