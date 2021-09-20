90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ariela Weinberg defends ex-husband bringing her a bra to Ethiopia

Ariela Weinberg defended her ex-husband gifting her a bra in front of her fiance, Biniyam. Pic credit: TLC

After 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans questioned Ariela Weinberg about her ex-husband gifting her a bra in front of her fiance, Biniyam. She said it was “absolutely okay” for him to do.

Fans of The Other Way are struggling to make sense of Ariela’s relationship with her ex-husband of 10 years, Leandro.

Ariela revealed that she married Leandro while they were both young (she was 19 at the time) and towards the end of their marriage, she “disappeared” on Leandro to travel and discover herself.

While exploring Ethiopia, Ariela met Biniyam Shibre and the two fell in love. It didn’t take long before Ariela became pregnant, and the couple welcomed a son, Aviel, and got engaged.

So when Ariela invited Leandro to stay with her, Biniyam, and Aviel in Ethiopia, 90 Day Fiance fans were perplexed.

During his visit, Leandro came bearing gifts for Biniyam and Ariela, but one, in particular, didn’t sit well with fans of The Other Way — a bra for Ariela.

90 Day Fiance fans have been calling out Ariela and Leandro for what they perceive to be disrespectful behavior, but Ariela told her fans that she thinks Leandro bringing her a bra is nothing to be concerned about.

Ariela Weinberg defends ex-husband gifting her a bra

During an Instagram Story Q&A, one of Ariela’s fans asked her, “Do you think it’s normal to ask your ex to bring you [a] Bra??? What would you feel if Bini [had] done the same?”

According to Ariela, the bra that Leandro brought her was a helpful gesture, as she explained.

“It is absolutely okay to order bras online and ask a friend to bring them in a situation where there is no amazon delivery and no good place to shop for one locally,” Ariela responded to her follower.

Ariela added that because she was breastfeeding her and Biniyam’s son, Aviel, she needed a good postpartum bra.

“Good bras are important when breastfeeding and after pregnancy in general,” the TLC star added.

90 Day Fiance fans slam Ariela’s relationship with Leandro

When fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way first watched the scene when Leandro brought Ariela a bra, they thought it might have been scripted, given how atypical the scenario was to many viewers.

Leandro’s visit, in general, rubbed viewers the wrong way, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans felt that his trip to Ethiopia was “disrespectful.”

Viewers bashed Ariela for her behavior while Leandro came into town, noticing that she put extra care into her appearance before his arrival, conveniently forgetting to wear her engagement ring, and seemed to push Biniyam to the side while she favored Leandro.

When 90 Day Fiance fans slammed Ariela for inviting Leandro to Ethiopia, however, she clapped back and defended her actions, never once backing down on her stance.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.