90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg admits to having work done, ‘loves’ her new lips

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg admitted to having work done to her lips and she “loves” the results.

Ariela has previously fended off rumors that she has gone under the knife to alter her appearance.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Ariela clapped back at some of her followers when they questioned whether she’d had work done to her face.

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg previously denies plastic surgery

When one fan told Ariela that there are pics of her with needles in her face, Ariela said, “that’s not surgery hon. Botox and fillers and something different.”

Ariela also explained to some curious fans that she had some Botox procedures done to alleviate her TMJ.

“My smile is crooked and I have a lot of pain and can’t chew well. It’s really taken my quality of life down a lot,” Ariela revealed.

Now, Ariela has shared a pic of her new and improved lips and she’s in love with them.

Ariela “loves her lips” after having injections. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

“Happy Halloween Week!” Ariela told her followers in an Instagram post on Friday, October 29. And although she didn’t technically have surgery, she admitted to getting injections in her lips.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ariela Weinberg ‘loves’ her lips after injections

“Thanks to @dolceaestheticsny for helping me to love my lips!” Ariela continued. “She also helped me to stop grinding my teeth using botox in my masseter muscles. If you grind or clench, I highly recommend it!”

Ariela added the hashtag #lipinjections at the end of her caption and tagged the celebrity injector, Jennifer Anne Di Landro, who performed her work.

Ariela included a pic in her post of herself dressed in a Halloween costume as a schoolgirl. To top off her look, Ariela’s new, dark red lips added a pop of color.

The schoolgirl costume was one of three that Ariela previously modeled on her Instagram Feed ahead of Halloween this weekend.

Ariela also posed in a Lara Croft-inspired costume and a ninja costume and asked her followers for their opinion on which she should wear for Halloween.

However, Ariela received backlash when they thought she looked “creepy,” rather than the sexy look she was going for.

And Ariela’s fiance, Biniyam Shibre, got a bit jealous after seeing Ariela posing in her revealing costumes on Instagram.

Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship and whereabouts in question

Lately, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have wondered about Ari and Bini’s whereabouts.

On the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Ariela left for the U.S. with their son Avi because he needed hernia surgery.

Biniyam was scared that Ariela wouldn’t return to him in Ethiopia because his ex-wife, who was also from the U.S., did the same thing with their son, but she never returned.

Ariela and Biniyam have both dropped some clues that they might be living in the U.S., but Biniyam kept his fans guessing when he told them he “doesn’t know” where Ariela is.

This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will hopefully provide more clues about where Ariela and Biniyam are living and the status of their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.