Ariela Weinberg shares latest cosmetic procedure with 90 Day Fiance fans

Ariela Weinberg promoted a video to 90 Day Fiance fans from her med spa clinic about a recent procedure she had done. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg started publically sharing her use of cosmetic procedures as Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way started airing and she continues to have work done.

Most recently, Ari re-shared a video posted by her esthetician clinic in New York of herself getting injections into her backside.

They were categorized as “Sculptra” and “BBL” shots that were promoted as being “$450” a vile.

Ari has not admitted to using anything other than fillers and Botox during her beautification journey.

90 Day Fiance fans were shocked to see the way Ari’s face transformed during her private interviews on Season 2 of The Other Way, and that’s when rumors about possible cosmetic enhancements picked up.

Ariela Weinberg promoted a video of herself getting a cosmetic procedure

Ariela reshared a post from her medspa clinic in New York that promoted a procedure she had done.

In the seconds-long video, the technician injected Ari’s backside with a syringe before panning the video up to the top of the table to reveal Ari’s face.

The injections were described as “Sculptra” which is a filler to fight wrinkles and sagging skin. Below that was the acronym “BBL” which generally stands for Brazilian Butt Lift.

The price for a vial was given at “$450.”

Ariela re-shared her med spa clinic’s post about herself. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre will be on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers are disappointed in the choice to have Ari and Bini back for another season on a different spinoff.

Nonetheless, they still have a lot of supporters and fans who are looking forward to seeing how their relationship will work out in America after the disastrous way it went in Ethiopia.

The highlight of Ari and Bini’s drama, however, seems to be with Bini’s sisters who have never warmed up to Ari.

Based on the trailer for the upcoming season, it looks like a drink will fly in Ari’s face and tensions will be at an all-time high.

Bini also has a son in America from his previous marriage to another American woman, although he has not been able to be in his son’s life.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.