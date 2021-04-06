Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests Tony Drewitt-Barlow and boyfriend Brent still together?

Brent was Tony’s nurse before they became romantic. Pic credit: Bravo

The Drewitt-Barlows stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht comes to an end after three episodes. Fans have become quite invested in the clan, with some asking if Tony Drewitt-Barlow and his boyfriend, Brent, are still together.

A good portion of the family’s time on the Bravo show has focused on Tony’s ex-husband, Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, and his food requests that sent chef Natasha De Bourg reeling in the galley. Barrie and his fiancé, Scott’s relationship, was also a hot topic due to Scott previously dating Saffron Drewitt-Barlow.

In the midst of all the craziness of nine family members, Tony and Brent have piqued viewers’ curiosity.

Are Tony Drewitt-Barlow and boyfriend Brent still together?

Tony and Brent met when the latter worked as Tony’s nurse. Over a decade ago, Tony began his battle with throat cancer. The ordeal has been beyond challenging.

After all the treatments, surgeries, and medications, Brent was an unexpected bright spot for Tony. According to Meaww, the couple met in early 2020, with the relationship turning romantic very quickly.

The good news is that Brent and Tony are still going strong. They are even reportedly planning on starting their own family.

Tony told The Sun, if he and Brent move forward with having children, they will use the same egg donor as Barrie and Scott did with their daughter Valentina.

“Valentina and our baby would be biological siblings,” Tony shared in February with The Sun.

Who is Tony’s boyfriend Brent?

Tony’s no stranger to life in the spotlight. On the other hand, Brent appears to be a lot more private than his significant other, to the point his last name has not even been made public.

Although Brent has been featured on Tony’s Instagram feed, the latter never tags him in any of the pictures posted. On Below Deck Sailing Yacht, only Brent’s first name was revealed and flashed on the screen.

What is known about Brent is that he’s much younger than Tony but fits into the Drewitt-Barlow family very nicely. The modern family interacted with him well on the Bravo show, making it appear Brent is one of them.

It was pretty clear Brent’s smitten with Tony too. The way Brent looked at Tony on the show spoke volumes. Sadly, their future remains up in the air due to Tony’s cancer battle.

Tony Drewitt-Barlow and boyfriend Brent’s stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht is coming to an end. Their love, though, continues to bloom and has them talking about starting their own family.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.