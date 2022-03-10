Are 90 Day Fiance couple Emily Larina and Sasha Larin still together amid recent separation?

Emily Larina and Sasha Larin have undergone a lot of change recently, so are they still together? Pic credit: TLC

Emily Larina, who appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her husband Sasha Larin, just came back to America from Russia with their son but without Sasha, sparking concern about their relationship status.

In her video post depicting her and her son David’s long journey back to the states, Emily did not directly mention why her husband Sasha stayed behind.

Emily shared a different recent Instagram post that may offer clues towards the position that they are still together.

Are Sahsa Larin and Emily Larina still together?

It is now known from Emily’s recent post that she and her Russian husband Sasha are separated by distance, but are they still in a relationship?

Emily shared a video of her and David from a vacation they took with Sasha. This was posted after Emily arrived back in America.

In the caption Emily wrote, “Yerevan! We fell in love with you. The friendliness of everyone we met, the delicious food, the architecture. Sasha and I were even talking about moving/retiring here one day. We will be back.”

Emily’s caption reflected on happy times with Sasha and called for a similar future excursion that could denote their continued relationship despite their current separation.

Sasha stopped by the comments on Emily’s post and wrote, “This city stole my heart.”

To which Emily responded, “Mine too. Let’s go.”

This could be seen as further evidence they are in fact still together.

Pic credit: @emily.larina/Instagram

Sasha Larin has taken a pro-Russian stance to the war in Ukraine

When Russia’s invasion of Ukraine first started, Sasha quickly stood up for his country and said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was justified. He went on to describe anyone who thought otherwise as “idiots.”

Amid backlash from his postings, Sasha stated that he was a “pacifist,” but then doubled down on his support for his country.

Sasha came off very crude to 90 Day Fiance fans during the season for his intense views, how he got opinions across, and how he treated others around him in the process. 90 Day critics also bashed the fact that he has three children with three different women.

Emily has not taken a side on the war in Ukraine and has remained quiet about her position aside from saying that she was “praying for peace.”

In a recent interview, Sasha said he wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the 90 Day franchise.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.