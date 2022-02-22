90 Day Fiance: Sasha Larin talks more kids with wife Emily, possible return to the franchise

Sasha Larin shared an update about his and his wife Emily Larina’s plans to expand their family. Pic credit: TLC

It doesn’t look as though 90 Day Fiance alums Sasha Larin and his wife Emily Larina will be expanding their family any time soon, if at all.

90 Day Fiance fans will remember Sasha and Emily from Season 7. Emily, an English teacher from America, struck a friendship with Russian native Sasha, a personal trainer, while visiting Russia, and their relationship soon turned romantic.

90 Day Fiance viewers found Emily and Sasha’s relationship to be a bit controversial. Sasha had already been married twice and had two sons and was still married to his second now-ex-wife when he met Emily.

The couple has since married and welcomed a son, David. Sasha recently spoke with Domenick Nati, host of the Domenick Nati show, and opened up about having more kids with Emily and possibly making another appearance on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance alum Sasha Larin says moving back to Russia has been ‘stressful’

Sasha talked about his and Emily’s move back to Russia, which he called “stressful.”

“For my wife, Emily, she used to live in Russia but we were living in the states over two years and when we moved back here, we literally start over, you know, from zero, from nothing,” Sasha told Domenick.

A lot of the stress Sasha and Emily endured came from frequent arguing about whether they made the right decision to leave the states and move back to Russia. But as Sasha said, they can always move back if things don’t work out.

90 Day Fiancé: Sasha Says He And Emily Will Not Have Any More Children After Miscarriage

Watch this video on YouTube

Sasha Larin talks more kids with Emily Larina, appearing on 90 Day Fiance again

When it comes to having more kids, Sasha hesitated to answer before he responded, “We weren’t talking about this. No, we’re not planning for now. I mean, I already have three,” he added with a chuckle.

Last summer, after announcing they were expecting a sibling for their son David, Emily and Sasha suffered a devastating loss when Emily had a miscarriage.

As far as appearing on more 90 Day Fiance shows, Sasha said he and Emily might be interested, but they haven’t been offered the opportunity. When Domenick specifically mentioned appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sasha was open to the idea.

“It would be cool,” he shared. “Why not?”

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk is another story, however. When Domenick asked Sasha about appearing on the spinoff that sees 90 Day Fiance cast members give commentary on other cast members’ episodes, Sasha wasn’t so enthusiastic about the idea.

“I don’t like to talk s**t about others,” Sasha told Domenick.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.