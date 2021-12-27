Angela Deem confuses 90 Day Fiance fans who want to know if she’s still with Michael Ilesanmi

A recent TikTok video from Angela Deem has 90 Day Fiance viewers questioning if she’s still with Michael Ilesanmi. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem has 90 Day Fiance fans confused when it comes to her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi.

Many want to know if they’re still together, especially after their over-the-top antics on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and an explosive Bares All Tell All where Angela bared more to the cast and audience than necessary.

Now, Angela has her followers confused after sharing a new TikTok video with the world.

In it, the controversial 90 Day Fiance star looks creepy with a filter that makes her eyes look icy blue. But it’s the background that has everyone scratching their heads.

You hear a voice-over say “Are you single?” before 50 Cent’s Candy Shop begins with the lyrics “Yeah… uh huh” as Angela looks on.

Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi still together?

Immediately, the comments section lit up with 90 Day Fiance fans who wanted to know if Angela was sending a message about her current relationship status.

Another called the video “scary” while yet another didn’t believe that Angela and Michael had split.

Yet another follower wrote “she needs views,” assuming that Angela posted the video in an effort to get some attention.

“Where’s Michael,” one of her followers wrote. Another used a hand/face emoji and said, “I can’t.”

Angela Deem clears up questions about her relationship status

It didn’t take long for Angela to see the comments section filling up as 90 Day Fiance fans wondered what was going on with her marriage and she was quick to set people straight.

“Angela reply if you still love Michael,” one follower wrote. The 90 Day Fiance star responded with a series of four smiling face with three hearts emojis.

Another follower commented “nooooo” and Angela responded back, writing, “I forgot to change the back ground music.”

Given Angela’s response to her TikTok followers, it looks like her marriage is doing just fine and 90 Day Fiance fans don’t have to worry about a Michael Ilesanmi split at this point. But maybe she should be a bit more careful about the background sounds in her TikTok videos because that was confusing and had a lot of people wondering what was going on.

Angela Deem update

While her marriage is still intact, one of her closest friendships is definitely not.

Those who haven’t been following Angela Deem since her last stint on Happily Ever After? may not know that Angela and her best friend Jojo have called it quits on their friendship. They stopped being friends a few months ago, with Jojo explaining that fame seems to have gone to Angela’s head.

Angela has since fired back, taking shots at both Jojo and 90 Day Fiance co-star Debbie Johnson.

Proving just how controversial she is, Angela recently lashed out at a 90 Day Fiance fan whose comment she did not like. She’s also taken some heat lately for choosing to promote weight loss supplements when fans of the show know she lost weight via multiple surgeries.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.