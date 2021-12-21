Angela Deem blasts 90 Day Fiance fan, calling her ‘dumb’ and ‘irrelevant’

Angela Deem has always been controversial with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Whether 90 Day Fiance fans like it or not, Angela Deem is here to stay. And now that she’s achieved a certain level of fame, she’s been using it to make even more money by way of appearances and advertisements.

Angela also has a huge presence on social media, and while she doesn’t often respond to comments on her posts, it seems that a recent critique set the 90 Day Fiance star off on a tirade.

Angela Deem promotes herself on social media

The heated insults were hurled in the comments section of a post where Angela Deem shared a picture of her face and the following caption, “Hi everyone! For bookings & appearances Email me at bookangeladeem@gmail.com.”

It seems that Angela is looking to keep herself busy and earn a bit of cash, so she’s putting herself out there.

With no upcoming 90 Day Fiance appearances in the foreseeable future with shows like 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day: The Single Life currently airing, Angela is likely dealing with a bit of downtime.

Angela’s post wasn’t controversial at all, but it should surprise no one that the comments section became a spectacle. It mainly was Angela’s fans cheering her on with her critics taking aim and then the fans and the haters arguing with each other.

Then, when a commenter wrote, “Amazing the levels people will stoop to for money,” Angela chimed in.

She blasted the commenter, writing, “amazing how dumb you sound and will sstoop so low and comment when your IRRELEVANT 😂😂😂😂😂”

The social media battle continued after another poster asked Angela, “you think [you’re] relevant?” followed by laughing/crying face emojis.

Then, Angela blasted back, writing, I must be if I have you folli,” followed by more laughing/crying face emojis.

Angela Deem is one of the most controversial 90 Day Fiance cast members

From smooshing cake in her husband Michael Ilesanmi’s face to flashing her new breasts to the cast and viewers at a recent Tell All, Angela Deem’s antics have earned her a place as one of the most controversial 90 Day Fiance cast members.

She’s so polarizing that there have even been petitions to remove her from the show.

Angela’s over-the-top antics have even cost her a best friend. She used to be very close with Jojo, who appeared on the show with her. The two have since parted ways, and their drama continues to play out as Angela won’t stop taking shots at her former friend, and Jojo keeps spilling the tea about Angela all over social media.

Despite, or possibly, because of all that, Angela Deem has continued to appear in various 90 Day Fiance spinoffs and has even amassed an Instagram following of over 700k. Surely, her post will get her some new appearances even if she was mocked for putting herself out there and responded with insults to those who shared their critiques.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.