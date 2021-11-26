Angela Deem mocks Debbie Johnson and former friend Jojo, calls them ‘2 of a kind’

Angela Deem mocked Debbie Johnson and her ex-best friend Jojo for hanging out. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Angela Deem has stayed big mad at her ex-best friend Jojo and dragged fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member Debbie Johnson into her scold based on a recent post of Angela’s mocking the pair.

The feud between Angela and Jojo started over Angela getting mad that Jojo didn’t give her the credit she wanted for introducing her to Debbie. In front of a group of people during a trip to Las Vegas where Jojo met Debbie, Angela berated and insulted Jojo about being irrelevant and not having the opportunity to meet Debbie if it wasn’t for her.

Jojo claims to be done and over with her friendship with Angela and met up with Debbie to possibly rub their hang out in Angela’s face to piss her off or to just share her and Debbie’s amity.

Jojo seems to have poked the bear in Angela because she posted a resentful message and brought her now-apparent disdain for Debbie into it as well.

Angela Deem mocked Debbie Johnson and Jojo’s friendship on social media

Angela used her Instagram platform to throw shade at Jojo and Debbie for their recent hang out. It appears Angela did not like what she saw and reposted the selfie Jojo and Debbie took together to her story.

Above their faces, Angela wrote, “2 of a kind.”

Below the picture, she used a caricature of a person bursting out in laughter with the exclamation, “Ha! Ha! Ha!” over their head.

Angela made fun of Jojo and Debbie hanging out. Pic credit: TLC

Angela was seemingly comparing the negative way she feels towards Jojo to the way she now feels about Debbie calling them similar with her phrase “2 of a kind.”

Angela Deem has the reputation of a bully in the 90 Day Fiance world

Angela Deem has verbally assaulted both her fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members and 90 Day viewers online which has earned her a reputation as a bully.

During the different Tell Alls, she’s appeared on she has come after other castmates on the stage with in-your-face finger-pointing, name-calling, and general belligerency.

On social media, Angela has threatened and berated her critics who throw negative opinions on her as well.

In Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela was so mean and abusive towards her husband Michael that viewers renewed calls to have her canceled from the network.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.