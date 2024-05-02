Andy Cohen says Vanderpump Rules pause is a ‘Good Idea’

The face of Bravo is speaking out about the surprising decision to pause one of the network’s biggest shows.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vanderpump Rules is going on hiatus following the upcoming Season 11 finale.

Instead of the cameras picking back up in the summer like previous seasons of the long-running series, the cast is on hiatus for several months before production gets underway on Vanderpump Rules Season 12.

On his SiriusXM show, the Watch What Happens Live host said pausing successful series isn’t a new concept.

“We used to do this all the time with the Housewives,” he dished.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“We would say, ‘You know what? Let’s put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them,’ and they will have lived, you know, life,” he added.

“Things will be different,” he affirmed.

Andy Cohen believes Vanderpump Rules needs to rest for the foreseeable future

“Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there’s stuff happening and you want to get in there right away and sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop and you know, so, I think it’s a very good idea,” Andy explained about the show needing a rest.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 began production immediately after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s months-long affair was exposed.

After the final episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 captured the fallout of the bombshell, the current season feels familiar because the cast is still holding on to it.

Even though the scandal gave the dying show a late-stage comeback, the drama surrounding the cheating bombshell being talked about a year later on the show is stale.

The cast needs to move on from Scandoval

Will the pause give the cast time to move on from the drama surrounding Scandoval? It’s hard to say, especially considering Scheana Shay and Lala Kent can’t stop talking about it in interviews and on their podcasts.

There’s scope for the show to be refreshed by a hiatus, but it will likely need to refresh the cast somewhat to make meaningful changes to keep the show fresh and exciting.

Ariana Madix has an exciting stint coming up as host of Love Island USA. She’s also opening her sandwich shop, Something About Her, with co-star Katie Maloney later this month.

Many Vanderpump Rules stars could appear on The Valley

It seems like the hiatus will find Madix and Maloney at very different stages of their lives. Kent and Shay recently purchased homes in the Valley, seemingly setting the stage for them to join Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor on The Valley.

Despite Vanderpump Rules going on hiatus, The Valley isn’t slowing down, and production is tentatively scheduled for a second season this summer.

Doute recently suggested The Valley won’t be getting a reunion, so perhaps producers think the best way to keep that show going is to pick up immediately after all the drama.

Kent, Shay, and Tom Schwartz have already appeared on the spin-off, so maybe we won’t be starved of our favorite reality TV personalities for as long as Vanderpump Rules is off the air.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are now streaming on Peacock.