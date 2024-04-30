The Valley not getting a reunion would be a huge mistake

The Valley is shaping up to be the best reality series of the year, and given that plenty has happened both on and off screen since the Vanderpump Rules spinoff’s premiere, it needs a reunion.

Initially, a reunion seemed like a sure thing because of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s separation. Why wouldn’t viewers want to see them on the same set being grilled about their relationship status?

It’s what we expect from the Bravo series at this stage, especially one connected to VPR, which has had some of the most iconic reunions in Bravo history.

You can only imagine our surprise when Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick revealed on their Balancing Act podcast that they have yet to be contacted about a reunion.

“We do not know if we are going to have a reunion, guys,” Kristen admitted on the podcast.

It has very good viewership and excellent retention out of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday nights, so it’s hard to believe that the network and producers wouldn’t push for a reunion.

Could a reunion hurt The Valley Season 2?

The only possibility here is that the reunion could resolve many of the issues between the cast, and there are many.

Kristen, in particular, has been at odds with Jesse Lally over spreading rumors about Michelle Lally.

Then, things went up a few gears earlier this month when Jesse threatened to “bury” Kristen if she exposed anything about Michelle that he didn’t know on the show.

It resulted in a cliffhanger that found Jesse shoving cast members out of the way to get to Luke, who stood up for Kristen.

Remember, this is just one storyline. Kristen also revealed in a confessional that Michelle had been cheating on Jesse as far back as a year ago.

Two couples have split since The Valley Season 1 wrapped

On top of that, we also have Kristen’s fractured friendship with Janet Caperna. The latter has shown to be over the constant drama that Kristen brings into her life.

Knowing that Jesse and Michelle have now split up and are dating new people, there’s likely a lot to be said about how their relationship imploded.

We’ve watched as they’ve attended therapy and tried to steer things in the right direction, but there’s a high chance they’ve both been hiding some things from the cameras that should be brought up at the reunion.

If the cast irons out all of its problems at a reunion, The Valley Season 2 could risk starting out stale.

Then again, the series would benefit from cutting some of the cast and bringing some new faces in. No, we’re not talking about Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.

We should have some clarity on the situation regarding the reunion fairly soon.

The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream The Valley Season 1 on Peacock.