Brittany Cartwright says Jax Taylor split is ‘absolutely not’ a publicity stunt to promote The Valley

By now, you’ve probably heard that Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor parted ways after nine years together.

The news broke recently on the former couple’s podcast When Reality Hits, with Cartwright revealing that she’s moved out of the couple’s home and is focusing on being a mother to their son, Cruz.

There was skepticism about the timing of the announcement given that they are both set to star in The Valley, a new spinoff of Bravo’s hit Vanderpump Rules.

Viewers met Cartwright and Taylor on the long-running series, and they had plenty of relationship issues throughout their time on that show.

But the skeptics wonder whether this very public split, mere weeks before their new show is set to premiere, is a tactic to drum up interest in the show.

Cartwright was asked about that by TMZ, and she wasn’t too impressed about it, telling the outlet’s reporter that the split is “absolutely not” a publicity stunt.

Cartwright and Taylor’s relationship woes have been charted on TV

In the footage, we see an acquaintance of Cartwright grinning as the reporter poses the question, which we’re sure is due to the conversation across social media at the minute.

The timing is suspect, but many people are surprised they lasted this long as a couple, so it may be one of those questions we never get a truthful answer to.

Taylor was an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules, and Cartwright joined the cast shortly after the pair got into a relationship in 2015.

They split in 2017, seemingly for good, but got back together shortly after and announced their engagement in 2018.

They married in a televised ceremony in 2019 and welcomed their first child in April 2021.

The pair had announced their Vanderpump Rules exits just months prior.

They have a long history, but sometimes, relationships don’t pan out as expected, and it sounds like Taylor isn’t putting in the work Cartwright expects for their relationship to get back in good standing.

Cartwright claims Taylor isn’t helping to fix their relationship

When asked if they’d try marriage counseling, Cartwright maintained that she asked Taylor “for a while to do certain things, and nothing has come from that.”

“He’s not really trying that much,” she affirmed.

The official trailer for The Valley didn’t hint at any trouble in paradise for the one-time couple, but perhaps it will be addressed if the show has a reunion.

The series features Cartwright, Taylor, Kristen Doute, and many new additions as they leave their partying ways behind to start families in The Valley.

It seems like the natural next step for the franchise, and maybe down the line, some of the longer-serving Vanderpump Rules cast members will be sent to the spinoff to try to get the main show back to the high-stakes drama of the past when everyone worked in Lisa Vanderpump’s establishments.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo. The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, at 9/8c on Bravo.