Ariana Madix to replace Sarah Hyland as Love Island USA host

Ariana Madix’s love story may have imploded spectacularly on Vanderpump Rules, but she’s ready to help new singles find love.

The reality TV and theater star is being lined up as the new host of Love Island USA, replacing Sarah Hyland, who has been at the center of the show’s first two seasons on Peacock.

TMZ first reported the news, revealing that the Modern Family alum is departing the dating series due to a scheduling conflict.

While the deal to hire Madix as a full-time host has yet to be signed, the outlet notes that it is expected to be “signed, sealed, and delivered” very soon.

It’s also unclear whether this is a one-season deal because there’s a possibility Hyland is sitting one season out with plans to return next summer.

Madix has been an avid fan of Love Island USA for a long time and even made a cameo on the show last summer in the aftermath of Scandoval.

Ariana Madix stays winning

Madix’s star rose overnight when it emerged that her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was engaged in a months-long affair with her friend, Raquel Leviss.

The drama sent ratings soaring, and Vanderpump Rules went from being one of Bravo’s least-viewed series to one of its highest.

Madix has been reaping many rewards after her heartbreak, serving as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars last season and scoring a starring role on Broadway with Chicago.

The Love Island USA deal would keep her in the NBCUniversal family, which the media conglomerate probably hopes will get the advertiser-craved Vanderpump Rules audience watching the dating format on Peacock.

Madix can currently be seen on Vanderpump Rules Season 11, which has found her in a very different place after the demise of her nine-year relationship with Sandoval.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are seemingly jealous of Ariana Madix’s success

The drama on-screen has hinted that co-stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are jealous of their friend’s success. If that is the case, we need cameras to observe their reaction when Madix is officially announced as host.

Love Island USA’s filming schedule coincides with Vanderpump Rules’ summer filming window, which we don’t expect to change after the news.

But there is a chance that we’ll see a bit less of Madix on the show next season… unless we get to follow her to filming to set up a crossover of sorts.

Given that both shows fall under the NBCUniversal window, we can’t rule out anything.

Deals can fall apart at the last minute, so there is a chance that this might not come to fruition, but it would be exciting to watch a season with Madix at the wheel.

If this does happen, Madix would become the U.S. iteration’s third host. Hyland replaced Arielle Vandenberg when the show moved from CBS to Peacock for its fourth season.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Season 6 is set to premiere on Peacock this summer. Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.