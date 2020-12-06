Amber Borzotra on The Challenge: Here’s what to know about Big Brother star turned Double Agents rookie

Viewers are introduced to rookie Amber Borzotra on The Challenge: Double Agents season as well as several other new competitors.

She’ll be one of two Ambers on the season. The other is Amber Martinez from Are You The One? show. However, Amber B. previously competed on CBS’ Big Brother, where she was eliminated rather early.

Now she heads into the fray in one of the craziest and most cutthroat reality competitions around, MTV’s The Challenge. Here are more details about this rookie competitor looking to make an impact in her debut.

Amber Borzotra, former Big Brother star

In recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, viewers have seen stars from other reality shows jumping into the competition. They’ve included Are You The One?, Survivor, Amazing Race, Love Island, and Big Brother.

Amber Borzotra is the latest Big Brother personality to cross over to The Challenge. Having already taken part in the CBS show where houseguests compete to remain in the house and avoid eviction, her familiarity with the importance of social and physical game may actually help Amber on The Challenge.

The 32-year-old hails from Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently lives in North Hollywood, California where she has worked as an esthetician.

In her Big Brother bio, it’s noted that snakes, spiders, and eating bananas are among Amber’s top fears. Some of her favorite activities are kayaking, spelunking, skinny dipping, rock climbing, and yoga.

She competed on Big Brother 16, which took place in 2014. Amber lasted 42 days into the competition and was the fifth competitor evicted from the house. Derrick Levasseur ultimately won that season.

Amber’s rookie season outlook for The Challenge

Of note, nobody from Amber’s BB season has been on The Challenge or is on Double Agents with her. One link to The Challenge from her BB 16 season is Cody Calafiore, the brother of Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore, but he’s not on Double Agents. It’s possible Amber got some intel ahead of the game, though.

Other Big Brother stars will be part of The Challenge Season 36 cast with Amber. The cast includes former BB competitors Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, and Kaycee Clark, who all have a bit of experience on MTV’s show.

“I’m okay with just turning on anybody now. Like, I do not care,” Amber says in a scene from the Double Agents Super Trailer. It’s unknown who she’s talking to in that scene, but it shows that she may be able to play the game well.

She is also motivated to make her mom proud. Based on Amber’s Challenge cast bio, her mother “gave up everything to raise and support her daughter.”

Relationships or Challenge hookups?

It appears that many cast members could be vying for Amber Borzotra’s attention while she’s part of the competition.

In a Double Agents teaser clip about “Free Agency,” various competitors talked about who they find attractive on the show.

Amber mentions everybody there is flirting with her- guys and girls. Several cast members name her as someone they find attractive, including Jay Starrett, Josh, Kaycee, Nicole Zanatta, and Kyle Christie.

“I’ve had Kyle come up to me today. Definitely, I’m getting the flirt vibes from Josh,” she says in the clip.

“I would have to say, Joseph. I think he’s adorable,” Amber adds during her interview segment. She also mentions Kaycee and Nicole as attractive. That should help with Amber sticking around if she’s able to gain other competitors’ interests.

Based on another MTV The Challenge social media post, she seems to still be getting along with some Double Agents cast members too.

Amber’s social media accounts

Amber has a profile on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The Challenge rookie posts often on her official Instagram profile. On the IG page, she currently has over 120,000 followers and shares a variety of posts.

Her IG posts range from celebrating the beauty of the human body to Amber’s athleticism, hobbies, and activism, including her participation in protests.

She’s also active on her official Twitter account, where she has over 56,000 Followers. On Twitter, she shares some of her IG photos along with insights about herself or posts from others.

Based on her social media activity, Amber may decide to tweet her thoughts about The Challenge: Double Agents as the episodes air.

Amber Borzotra makes her debut on MTV’s series with The Challenge: Double Agents. Big Brother fans will be rooting for her as she makes her way into The Challenge, but longtime competitors and other rookies may look to eliminate her quickly.

Then again, if she can align herself with the right people, she may make some power moves in the game!

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.