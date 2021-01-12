Abbie Grace Burnett shows off Grace Duggar with her chocolate smash cake

Abbie Grace Burnett took to Instagram to share photos of Grace Duggar’s first birthday.

She turned one back on January 7, and it looks like they enjoyed a little party to mark the big milestone in her life.

Complete with the balloons and highchair, Grace Duggar appeared to enjoy celebrating with her parents.

Grace Duggar enjoys her smash cake

In the photos shared by Abbie Grace Burnett, it was revealed that Grace was given a chocolate cake to celebrate her first birthday.

Three photos were shared on the same post and the final one showed the little girl enjoying her chocolate cake with it all over her face and a piece of it still in her hand.

As if the baby girl wasn’t cute enough, the photo took it to the next level.

Counting On fans have gushed over how adorable Abbie and John-David Duggar’s daughter is. They don’t post too many photos, but when they do, each is filled with comments expressing how adorable Grace is and how many have never seen a cuter baby.

Her first birthday marked the final celebration for the baby girls who were born as a part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Jessa Duggar kicked it off with the birthday of Ivy Jane Seewald, and from there, Kendra Caldwell welcomed Addison Duggar, Lauren Swanson welcomed Bella Duggar, Anna Duggar welcomed Maryella Duggar, and Abbie Grace Burnett welcomed Grace.

What’s next for Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar?

For the most part, Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar keep their lives private. They do participate in the show, but as for what happens on social media, it is almost radio silent unless it has to do with Grace Duggar.

There has been speculation that Abbie may be expecting again, but so far, she has not commented on the rumors or confirmed a baby is on the way. This all started because of the photos from the big Duggar Christmas gathering.

This year is going to be a busy one for the Duggars as another wedding is coming up. John-David and Abbie Grace Burnett were the last couple to tie the knot, and that was over two years ago.

Now, Justin Duggar will be walking down the aisle and it is likely they will be there to support him. After all, they were in Texas for the engagement party.

It has been a whirlwind adventure with Grace Duggar for Abbie Grace and John-David, and they are just getting started.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.