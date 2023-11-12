A Mount Rushmore of Big Brother cringe-worthy moments has been revealed

A Mount Rushmore of Big Brother cringe was revealed.

Many cringe-worthy moments have been featured over the years on Big Brother.

Often, the cringe moments happen when a houseguest doesn’t know they are over the top.

Sportscasters will replace the four faces of Mount Rushmore with athletes.

Lists have included the four best home run hitters, top quarterbacks, and the best slam dunks.

Making it on the Mount Rushmore of cringe moments thus means setting the bar high.

Mike Bloom’s most-cringe Big Brother moments

“It took until #BB25. But I think I finally finished my Mount Rushmore of Big Brother Cringe,” wrote Mike Bloom in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Mike provided video clips from the four cringe-worthy moments – all of which happened within the past ten years.

He even used a clip from Celebrity Big Brother 3.

Here are the moments that made the Mount Rushmore of Big Brother Cringe:

Frankie Grande calls himself a “social media mogul” while revealing his sister is Ariana Grande.

Vanessa Rousso from Big Brother 17 sings after winning the Power of Veto.

Todrick Hall pretends to be the King of Big Brother during Celebrity Big Brother 3.

Bowie Jane congratulates Jag Bains on aligning with her during Big Brother 25.

Below is Mike’s post, which includes videos from each cringe-worthy moment. He nails it with these selections.

It took until #BB25. But I think I finally finished my Mount Rushmore of Big Brother Cringe pic.twitter.com/0rhiKupPE8 — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) November 12, 2023

More from Big Brother

The offseason began, and the long hiatus is underway until Big Brother 26 premieres. Host Julie Chen Moonves did reveal that the show will return, and applications are open.

Fans interested in watching older content can stream past seasons on Paramount+. Those past seasons include the clips shared above from BB16, BB17, CBB3, and BB25.

Big Brother fans may also have opinions about cringe-worthy moments from the past that could easily make the list.

Next up is Big Brother: Reindeer Games

A new Big Brother spin-off debuts in December.

It’s not a real season of Big Brother, but rather a game show featuring former houseguests.

Here is everything you need to know about Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

CBS has also released the full Reindeer Games episode schedule.

It gets started on December 11, with $100,000 on the line. Three Big Brother alums will help present the challenges to nine former houseguests.

Julie also stated that someone from the Big Brother 25 cast will be featured on Reindeer Games. Maybe it will be Cameron Hardin or Matt Klotz?

Felicia talking about all of the kids in the house "except for Bowie Jane cuz shes 50" 💀 😭😭 #bb25 pic.twitter.com/WBBGS05PXa — Benley 🏳️‍🌈 (@benleyYT) November 10, 2023

New alum Bowie Jane returned to social media and shared photos of her first days of freedom.

Bowie Jane was even hanging out with Jag’s family.

Big Brother is streaming on Paramount+.