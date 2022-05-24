90 Day Fiance: Zied Hakimi enjoys day out with his ‘baby’ Rebecca Parrott

Zied Hakimi and his 90 Day Fiance wife Rebecca Parrot enjoyed a day together with Zied calling Rebecca, “my baby.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi showed that they were still going strong through a post on Zied’s social media where he lovingly referred to Rebecca as, “my baby.”

Rebecca and Tunisian native Zied have a 22-year age gap at 50 and 28, but they have not let that get in the way of their love it would seem.

90 Day Fiance viewers first saw the couple on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, which aired in the summer of 2019. Their 90 Day journey continued on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance where they tied the knot.

Their cultural differences, Rebecca’s jealousy, and Rebecca’s fears that Zied will want a child of his own one day have been major issues to come up in their relationship.

Zied Hakimi called his 90 Day Fiance partner Rebecca Parrot ‘my baby’ in a recent post

Zied used his Instagram to post a selfie of him and his 90 Day Fiance partner Rebecca to his more than 300k followers.

They were both looking at the camera in the filtered photo.

Zied added the caption, “With my baby.”

Most of Zied’s Instagram page is dedicated to pictures of him and Rebecca. He also has a fair amount of selfies on the social platform too.

On Rebecca’s page, she has been known to interact with 90 Day Fiance fans more as well as share posts of her and Zied.

Zied is Rebecca’s fourth husband which is something that Zied’s family was wary of. Rebecca’s family was also skeptical since she had already brought over a man from Morocco on a K-1 visa previously and it went really bad.

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi recently appeared on 90 Day Diaries

Rebecca and Zied recently appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries where they revealed that Zied could finally work in the US.

Rebecca took him to a job interview doing carpeting and Zied got to get hands-on and said he wanted to pursue it.

In order to pursue the carpeting career, however, Zied would have to take a course on it which cost money.

When he and Rebecca talked about it later, Zied revealed that he would rather go back to Tunisia to visit his family. He said he wanted to go back twice a year and Rebecca let him know that that wasn’t realistic.

Regardless, Rebecca let him know that she supported him and understood that he missed his family.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.