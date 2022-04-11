90 Day Diaries recap: The future’s so bright

90 Day Diaries took a look at several cast members and couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Pic credit: TLC

Episode 4 of Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries caught up with three 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members and two 90 Day couples as they updated viewers about their lives from their perspectives.

The positive strides each cast was making were highlighted, and there were some important topics covered as well.

Several 90 Day Fiance cast highlighted on 90 Day Diaries

David Murphey from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days has been enjoying retired life and bought an RV. He and his friend drove it to a State Park with David’s cat Mothra.

David revealed that he was back on the international dating sites again and talking to Ukrainian women online. He tried to call one in particular, but the call didn’t go through. He said they were making plans to meet up.

90 Day alum Angela Deem talked about her 106-pound weight loss and said that she wanted to fix her teeth next and that they have always been her biggest insecurity.

She went to Beverly Hills and showed a doctor her mouth, revealing that her top and bottom teeth were dentures. The doctor also found the rest of her teeth to be rotted.

Angela came back several days later to hear how they could move forward with the dental implants she wanted, and she mainly got good news. She would be able to get implants on the bottom and hybrid implant dentures on the top with the hope that she could transition to implants on the top.

Angela’s natural teeth were revealed during 90 Day Diaries. Pic credit: TLC

Fernanda Flores from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance talked about her life with her Armenian/German boyfriend Noel who viewers met on Season 1 of The Single Life.

Fernanda said that she does workout videos with Noel and that their relationship was strong 10 months in. Later, she surprised Noel with an Armenian dish and told him that she wanted to have her kids in Mexico and raise them there.

The lives of two 90 Day Fiance couples were looked at on 90 Day Diaries

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean couple Martine Fortune and Steven Blackett were together in Miami, although Steven was only there on a visitor’s visa to network for Carnival and spend time with Martine.

Martine told Steven she liked living alone and that she would want him to get a place of his own in Miami if he moved there. Steven did not see the point of doing that since his purpose of moving to Miami would be for his relationship.

Martine wanted to live apart still if Steven moved to Miami from Barbados. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day alumni couple Rebecca and Zied announced that Zied had a lead on a carpet installing job now that he got his authorization to work. His interview went well, and he got a scholarship to go to carpet installation school in Kansas for a few weeks.

When Rebecca and Zied discussed it further, Zied talked about how he would rather go back to Tunisia to visit his family since it had been two years since he saw them. Rebecca convinced him that it was not a good time and that he should get his future in America underway first.

