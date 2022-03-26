90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco shows off her body after 70-pound weight loss

Tiffany Franco looks unrecognizable from her appearance on 90 Day Fiance since her weight loss surgery. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Tiffany Franco shows off her 70-pound weight loss in the first photo in one month on her weight loss documentary.

As previously mentioned on Monsters & Critics, the mother of two revealed that she had weight loss surgery in June 2021.

The 30-year-old TLC star was last featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 with her estranged husband, Ronald Smith.

Tiffany Franco shows her 70-pound weight loss

The TLC star revealed her tremendous weight loss on her Instagram account for documenting her vertical sleeve gastrectomy journey.

She shared three photos rocking a red figure-hugging sweater and black pants.

In the caption, Tiffany wrote the following: “🌊 70 down It’s been a process and I’m learning every day 💕.”

A few months after the weight loss surgery last year, Tiffany explained why she went through the procedure.

“I did have a gastric sleeve, meaning they cut off 70 percent of my stomach inside,” Tiffany said in an Instagram Live, continuing:

“I did it for my health and my happiness. Nothing to do with skinny, fat, whatever. I’m happy with however I look always, but to lose weight for the benefit of my health, it’s going to make me happy.”

Are Ronald and Tiffany getting back together?

Tiffany and Ronald were first introduced to viewers on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1.

The estranged couple dated for a few months before the South African proposed, and they welcomed a child Carley Rose in 2019.

Tiffany and Ronald were in an on-again, off-again relationship but have appeared to split for the final time. Ronald started dating another woman named Lauren and says he is happy in the new relationship.

On the other hand, Tiffany has not publicly dated anyone since splitting from her husband. She appears to be focusing on her make-up business and children as she continues her weight loss journey.

The former lovebirds no longer follow each other on social media and Ronald has accused Tiffany of not letting him see their children.

In addition, their marital status is unclear but it is unlikely that their divorce has been finalized.

It appears relocating to America is not in Ronald’s plans as he teased appearing in a reported UK version of 90 Day Fiance in a comment thread last month.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.