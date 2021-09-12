Tiffany Franco weight loss update: See the 90 Day Fiance star’s slimmer figure after weight loss surgery

Tiffany’s appearance on 90 Day Fiance before her weight loss. Pic credit: TLC

In the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tiffany Franco revealed in the Tell-All episode that she had undergone weight loss surgery.

Viewers have noticed that the mother of two is sporting a slimmer figure in a recent video, several months after going under the knife.

In June this year, the 90 Day Fiance star opted for a gastric bypass procedure – the same surgery as Angela Deem.

In a now-deleted Instagram video, Franco spoke about her relationship with food and how crash-dieting led to her decision to have surgery.

She also clarified that she opted for weight loss surgery to improve her health; rather than aesthetics.

“I did have a gastric sleeve, meaning they cut off 70 percent of my stomach inside,” Tiffany said in the deleted clip, adding, “I did it for my health and my happiness. Nothing to do with skinny, fat, whatever. I’m happy with however I look always, but to lose weight for the benefit of my health, it’s going to make me happy.”

Tiffany shows off a slimmer figure

Ronald’s estranged wife recently modeled some clothes on her Instagram account, which revealed her weight loss progress.

The 90 Day Fiance star wore several Bloom Chic dresses in a short video advertising their products.

Although she did not reveal how much weight she had lost, the dress size range suggests that she is at most a size 22.

In the video caption, the TLC star provides information about the dress sizes, “They currently carry sizes 12 – 22 but are expanding to size 30 by Jan[uary]!”

Tiffany says she is losing weight slowly

While Tiffany’s weight loss is noticeable, she did not have the drastic drop of her castmate Angela Deem.

Angela revealed she lost 90-lb shortly after her procedure. However, aside from the gastric bypass, she also had liposuction on her back and a breast reduction.

In the video’s comment section where Tiffany sports a slimmer figure, a commenter, who claims to have had the surgery, warned her about the potential rapid weight loss.

“I see [your’e buying] clothes, just a tip. [You’re] wasting your money mama. You will be losing a lot of weight and fast. I mean, they all look beautiful, but I know [you’re] a single-parent girl, and every dollar counts.”

In response, Franco implies she may have hit a weight-loss stall:

“IM LOSING SO SLOWWWWWW 😔😭😭😭”

Pic credit: Instagram/tiffanyfrancosmith

It has been about three months since Tiffany Franco had weight loss surgery. The 90 Day Fiance star said she would keep her supporters up-to-date with her progress.

While her marriage to Ronald may finally be over, fans will likely see her in one of the many TLC spin-off series.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.