90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco bashed for mocking husband Ronald Smith in latest video

Tiffany Franco’s attempt to mock her husband Ronald after their Tell-All heated clash has backfired. The TLC star made a video mocking some of Ronald’s quotes from the dramatic season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The couple has had a rocky relationship since they were introduced in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

While Ronald has been honest about his flaws, including his gambling addiction and criminal past, 90 Day Fiance viewers have criticized Tiffany for playing the victim.

Tiffany chose to marry Ronald and have a child knowing about his financial issues and the complicated visa process. She also received support from her parents and asked her biological father to support Ronald’s visa application.

The mother of two does not take accountability for her role in their marital issues as the pair have taken their feuds to social media several times.

Ronald and Tiffany announced they separated in January 2020; however, they reconciled but later accused each other of emotional abuse leading to another split.

Their current relationship status is unclear. Ronald accused his wife of having an affair with a TLC cameraman, and the status of his visa application is unclear.

Tiffany’s video mocking Ronald backfires

Tiffany made a TikTok video, published on Instagram, making fun of Ronald’s refusal to change diapers and his misogynistic opinions on gender roles in their relationship.

Some 90 Day Fiance commenters seemingly saved all their sympathy for their two children and told Tiffany to take a look in the mirror.

“So disrespectful to get on here and insult especially after you fell in love with him,” one commenter said to the TLC star, adding: “look within you are also responsible you are NoT a victim sorry.”

Another commenter told Tiffany to take her own advice and keep their relationship drama off social media for the sake of their children.

“Not right. Speak to him about it but don’t do this, especially for your children’s sake. I know it can be super frustrating but try to get to the bottom of your issues with him. Like when he explained why he was uncomfortable with the poopy diaper, that made me have some compassion for him. Not saying what he has done and said was right but don’t publicly humiliate him. You’ll always regret it later.”

Others pleaded with the TLC star to take responsibility for her role in the dysfunctional marriage while some wondered how Ronald would react.

Will Tiffany and Ronald get back together?

The couple has maintained a long-distance, on-again, and off-again marriage, which appears to be a recipe for disaster. However, neither has filed for divorce.

The future of their marriage will partially depend on whether Ronald gets a visa to the United States. Other factors will include their financial issues and trust issues.

90 Day Fiance viewers will have to wait and see if they return in a TLC spin-off or follow the couple on social media for any updates on their relationship status.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.