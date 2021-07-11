90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco vows to keep ‘dirty laundry’ with Ronald Smith off social media

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith will be keeping their issues off social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco might be having some regrets about her recent argument with Ronald Smith. The drama between the couple played out for the world to see a few days ago and things got quite explosive between them.

Both Tiffany and Ronald are to blame for airing their dirty laundry on social media during their blowout last week. The mom-of-two shared a series of nasty messages that Ronald had sent to her, and he later took to Instagram Live to bash his wife and accuse her of lying about his spousal visa.

However, things have calmed down since then and the couple will be taking a different approach going forward.

Tiffany Franco vows to keep drama off social media

We’ve been able to follow the ongoing drama between the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars on their respective social media pages, but that might be coming to an end.

Tiffany shared a post on Instagram recently telling her followers that from now on she’ll be keeping her marriage woes with Ronald off of social media for the sake of their kids.

“Addressing the Ronald situation for the last time,” wrote Tiffany in part. “Won’t be posting our dirty laundry for all to see. No one deserves being treated badly, no one deserves to feel the way we have BOTH made each other, we have BOTH apologized for our behavior.”

Tiffany continued, “Things are gonna be on lock from now on for the kids…I can no longer speak on the situation.”

As for Ronald Smith, he hasn’t made much effort to further address the situation in the past few days.

Are Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith separating?

Before this latest post about staying off social media, Tiffany had shared another update with fans. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star told her followers that she and Ronald were separating.

“Unfortunately, I have to announce that Ronald and I will be separating. I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media,” wrote Tiffany on Instagram after her fight with Ronald a few days ago.

However, her latest post on social media is giving the impression that the couple might have made up after their blowout. “We are not perfect. I’m not perfect, I also have flaws just like Ronald,” wrote Tiffany in her latest Instagram story.

Do you think Tiffany and Ronald are already back together after their social media blowout?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.