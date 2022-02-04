90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee returns to social media after being MIA for months

Former 90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee has made a return to social media after a long hiatus. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee has resurfaced on social media.

The former TLC star appeared on Season 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which detailed his tumultuous relationship with Deavan Clegg.

The series showed that their relationship was marred by his financial issues, language barrier, and cheating allegations.

Furthermore, their issues took a turn for the worse after Clegg accused Lee of child abuse, prompting her to take their son TaeYang and her daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship back to the United States in 2020.

His last post on his Instagram account was September 2021, in which the former TLC star seemed to fill the void left by his son TaeYang.

“I’m good at playing with kids,” he wrote in the caption of a series of photos in which he appeared to be digging in the sand with two children.

As previously reported, Jihoon once took a long hiatus from social media then returned with a photo of his son, which he later deleted.

Jihoon resurfaces on social media with a new look

The controversial TLC star returned to Instagram with a new look – noticeably longer hair.

This isn’t the first time he has altered his appearance. Lee previously got a nose job and prompted speculation that he enhanced his lips.

90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky is the only TLC star to react to the photo with the following comment: “❤️❤️”

A fan acknowledged David showing love writing the following response:

“@toborowsky_davidso nice of you David to still acknowledge jihoon as a bud. Seem like most 90 casts have avoided him. I have no fave between him or deavan I wish both luck. In their own world.”

Toborowsky made it clear he is not picking sides by replying “agreed.”

Pic credit: jihoonlee90ty/Instagram

Deavan Clegg accuses Jihoon of abandoning their son

Deavan Clegg reported Jihoon and his mother to South Korean authorities after accusing them of abusing her daughter Drascilla last year.

As previously reported, Deavan filed the complaint about a year after she left South Korea with her two children.

She has moved on with her boyfriend of two years, Topher Park.

Deavan had recently celebrated her relationship with Park, writing the following on Instagram:

“Can’t believe my little man is almost 3! What a wild ride. @hyu.nw can’t believe you’ve been in our lives for 2 years crazy how time flies. You bring such a smile to all of us.”

In the comment section, she threw shade at Jihoon, accusing him of abandoning their son.