90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg throws shade at Jihoon Lee after critic makes comment about her boyfriend

Deavan Clegg shades Jihoon Lee. Pic credit:@ FamilyVanny/YouTube/TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg just threw shade at her estranged husband Jihoon Lee regarding his role as a father. Deavan made a snide comment after posting a photo of their son and her current boyfriend Topher Park who she also calls “Chris.”

The couple has been together for quite some time and Topher has become a father figure to her daughter Drascilla and her son Taeyang who she shares with Jihoon.

The former TLC cast member recently showed off a photo of Taeyang and Topher and had to clap back at a commenter who said it “hurt” him to see Jihoon’s son with another man.

Deavan Clegg throws shade at estranged husband Jihoon Lee

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum recently shared a post on Instagram raving about her boyfriend of two years and her son Taeyang who’s about to turn three years old.

Deavan shared a photo with Topher and Taeyang and wrote, “While I was out last night with my younger sister, Chris sent me this cute selfie. had to share.”

She continued, “Can’t believe my little man is almost 3! What a wild ride. @hyu.nw can’t believe you’ve been in our lives for 2 years crazy how time flies. You bring such a smile to all of us.”

The post garnered a lot of sweet comments but there was one remark that Deavan took an issue with.

“This hurts me. I can’t imagine my daughter with another man…” wrote one Instagram user. “Makes me want to make sure I’m the best dad I can be.”

“If a man doesn’t step in and want his child another man will happily take care of that child,” responded Deavan.

Pic credit:@deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan Clegg’s son calls her boyfriend ‘dad’

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum is used to getting criticism about her boyfriend’s relationship with Jihoon’s son but she’s taking it all in stride.

Topher and Deavan started dating after the demise of her marriage to Jihoon and he’s become like a father to both her kids. As a matter of fact, Deavan revealed months ago that the toddler refers to Topher as “dad.”

The mom-of-two gets a lot of heat online from people who believe it’s disrespectful for her to treat Topher as if he’s Taeyang’s father. However, Deavan has expressed that Jihoon has not stepped up as a father to their son since she left South Korea and got custody of Taeyang.

Meanwhile, Jihoon has expressed sadness about the fact that another man is parenting his child while he remains thousands of miles away in South Korea.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.