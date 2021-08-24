90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee returns after months-long social media absence with a photo of Taeyang

Jihoon Lee is back on social media after a three-month hiatus. @JihoonLee90ty/Instagram

With the reveal of a new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way about to drop on TLC, one of the most infamous personalities, Jihoon Lee, has decided to come out of the woodwork by sharing a picture of his son, Taeyang.

The South Korean has not been seen on his Instagram for the last 14 weeks. The last photo was of his beloved miniature teacup poodle, Bakki. But Jihoon is apparently back and ready to make up for the lost time.

Jihoon Lee misses his son

The photo showed off the two-year-old wearing a baseball cap with a cute beige hoodie. Taeyang was holding a lollipop, looking like a child model.

Jihoon captioned his post in Korean with some thumbs-up emoji. But translated, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star seemed to be gushing about his growing son, writing, “The child is growing well, haha.”

Jihoon has had a rough New Year after his estranged wife, Deavan Clegg, accused him of child abuse back in February. The Utah native alleged that the abuse was against her daughter, Drascilla.

At the time of the accusations, a GoFundMe was started by a fan named Amanda Grayce Crosby to raise $50,000 to help cover his legal costs.

But in April, the fundraiser was abruptly shut down after a significant fallout between Amanda and Jihoon.

90 Day Fiance fans take Jihoon’s side

Fans have empathized with Jihoon’s struggles, especially after Deavan moved on with another Korean boyfriend, Topher Park. The model and actor have all but stepped into the father role, thanks to Deavan’s pushing.

Before Jihoon’s hiatus, he often cried on his Instagram about how he wished he could see his son. Jihoon has worked on himself by going under the knife and finally finding a job.

Since Jihoon’s return to social media, 90 Day Fiance viewers are holding out hope that he may be returning to the franchise to take part in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Season 2.

Fans of the TLC show and Jihoon are just hoping he is back to social media to stay. There has been no update about the accusations against him, but most 90 Day Fiance fans are hoping that Jihoon is allowed to see his son soon.

For now, Jihoon and followers will have to make do with the pictures he posts to his Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.