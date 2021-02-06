90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee flaunts poutier lips in latest ‘model shot’, did he get lips done?

90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee shares model-like photos, drawing mixed reactions online. Pic credit: @jihoonlee90ty/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Jihoon Lee just upped his fashion game amid his ongoing legal battle against Deavan Clegg. The South Korean dad wowed many of his followers with the latest photos of himself looking very stylish.

While some find Jihoon’s new style impressive, others were more critical of it. Apparently, some think the timing of his fashionable posts were a bit off considering his current situation.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee looks stunning in model-like photos

Jihoon Lee sent fans into a frenzy after showing off his stylish side. The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram and shared photos of himself looking like a model.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Deavan Clegg’s ex-husband donned a black coat matched with a pair of white Nike sneakers. Jihoon also rocked a slicked-back hairstyle giving off a more stylish vibe.

Another photo showed a close-up shot of the 90 Day Fiance star flaunting his oversized spectacles. In both photos, Jihoon used Korean hashtags which translate to “model shot,” “daily life,” and “daily look.”

Jihoon’s latest pics drew mixed reactions online

Jihoon Lee rarely shares fashionable photos of himself on social media. The 90 Day Fiance star has been posting nothing but his GoFundMe and updates on his custody battle.

Read More 10 of the most obnoxious 90 Day Fiance cast members in the history of the TLC show

So when he shared his “model shot,” fans were quick to react. Many of his followers seemed to like his new style. One commenter pointed out that it’s refreshing to see Jihoon with a new style. Another one even wanted to see a modeling agency notice his “potential” to be a model.

On the other hand, some questioned how the 90 Day Fiance star could afford all the fashionable items he has been flaunting. One user implied that Jihoon might be spending his GoFundMe proceeds on something else like clothes and shoes.

However, it was pointed out that all the money from Jihoon’s campaign will go straight to a trust fund, which can only be accessed by his attorney.

90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee’s Instagram photo gets mixed reactions online. Pic credit: @jihoonlee90ty/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon accused of getting lips done

Meanwhile, many also took notice of Jihoon Lee’s pout in his latest photo. In his close-up shot, the 90 Day Fiance star appeared to have plumper lips than before.

His upper lip, in particular, has a weird shape that definitely looked different than his earlier photos. This led to speculations that he got himself some lip fillers.

The 90 Day Fiance star has yet to react to such claims. It’s possible that it’s just a result of a poor camera angle.

However, it is worth noting that Jihoon has a history of making changes on his face. In the past, he admitted to getting eyebrow tattoos. Did Jihoon take it up a notch and altered his lips as well?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.