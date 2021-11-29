90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members send love to Evelin after her wedding plays out in season finale

Evelin Villegas poses with a drink as she tried on wedding dresses before her Ecuadorian wedding to Corey Rathgeber. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin Villegas’ wedding to Corey Rathgeber played out on the finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and her castmates showed her some love.

During the Season 3 finale episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers watched as several couples ended up at the altar.

We watched as Jenny and Sumit finally tied the knot after dragging it on for a decade, Steven and Alina became husband and wife in front of their feline guests, and Kenny and Armando enjoyed their wedding despite apprehensions.

We also got to see Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber walk down the aisle, despite fears that Evelin might back out.

Evelin and Corey’s journey to the altar was not an easy one and many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are surprised they went through with it.

The couple dropped a bombshell when they revealed they had secretly wed last year in Ecuador, shocking their families as well as 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Evelin Villegas, Corey Rathgeber’s wedding plays out on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way finale

During the finale, Evelin made it to the altar to become Corey’s wife, despite all of the obstacles leading up to their big day.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Their wedding was perfect, the beachfront setting was beautiful, and everything went off without a hitch. Their pet husky, Puppy, even stood by Corey, wearing a tuxedo fit for a dog.

And although Evelin made it clear that she didn’t want her and Corey’s mutual friend Raul to attend, he showed up anyway and Evelin wasn’t even mad about it.

Ahead of the episode airing, Evelin took to Instagram to share a tease of some professional pics from her and Corey’s special day, which she captioned, “The glow you get from happiness 💕 Watch us on tonight episode ♥️”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

In the pics, Evelin showed off her gorgeous v-neck wedding gown with a floral and lace beaded overlay.

Evelin wore her long, dark hair down in loose waves, parted in the middle, and opted for a red and white bracelet and white pearl drop earrings to accessorize her bridal look.

For her wedding bouquet, Evelin chose natural colors and went with a mixture of white and pink flowers and she chose a simple white wrap for the bouquet’s holder.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast send Evelin Villegas some love post-wedding

Some of Evelin’s castmates from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way were sure to stop by the comments and congratulate her.

Evelin’s husband, Corey, was one of the first ones to comment on her post and told his wife, “You look amazing! You are the world’s most beautiful woman!❤️”

“@coreyrathgeber_90 we are 🔥,” Evelin replied to her husband.

Alina, from Season 3 of The Other Way, told Evelin, “Woooow!!!! You’re incredibly beautiful!!!😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

“@alina.otherway thank you love ! So are you and your wedding was also very beautiful 😍,” Evelin replied.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who are finally a married couple, both stopped by to send well wishes to Evelin.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

“Congratulations 🎉 🎊 👏 💐 ❤️” commented Jenny on Evelin’s post.

Jenny’s husband Sumit wrote, “Congratulations once again 💐🎁🍾”

Congratulations to Evelin and Corey as well as all of the other couples from this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way who tied the knot.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.