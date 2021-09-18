The Other Way Spoiler: Will Kenny and Armando get Armando’s father’s blessing and will he attend the wedding?

Kenny and Armando are stressing over Armando’s father’s response to their wedding news. Pic credit: TLC

Armando has been stressing out about the wedding details for his marriage to Kenny on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The most complicated part for him is the guest list, and specifically the invitation to his father.

During 90 Day Bares All, Armando’s mom admitted that she had not told Armando’s dad about their engagement and still hasn’t to the best of Armando’s knowledge. Armando’s dad knows that his son is gay because Armando told him before moving out and in with Kenny and his reaction was neither happy nor upset.

Armando’s father decided not to be around when Kenny and Armando visited previously to tell everyone about their engagement.

Next episode, Kenny and Armando will travel down to Armando’s hometown to personally invite his family members, including his dad, to their wedding. The hope is that his father will not only accept the invitation but also come to the wedding.

When they arrive at Armando’s family’s home, however, things don’t go exactly as he’d planned.

Armando Rubio hopes his father will give his blessing and attend his and Kenneth Niedermeier’s wedding

Before arriving, Armando expressed where some of his anxieties about the wedding invites came from. He said, “The first time we went to San Felipe, my dad didn’t want to be around us, so I’m a little anxious that he might not be there.”

When they arrive at Armando’s family’s house, however, his dad is not there. His mom says that he is at the store, which could mean his dad is avoiding them again.

It seems like Armando’s relationship has been difficult for his dad to come to terms with, and it’s possible that he won’t accept it. And even if he does, he might feel uncomfortable attending the wedding. A lot depends on his initial reaction to the news. He might even be mad that it has taken so long for anyone to tell him about the engagement.

The Other Way fans love Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio’s strong relationship

On social media, The Other Way fans talked about how not even TLC-level drama can interfere with Kenny and Armando’s healthy and loving relationship.

The adversity they have had to overcome already and everything that they have pioneered to be together is touching to viewers.

They think that not having another trainwreck couple is refreshing and will be cheering the happy couple on all season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.