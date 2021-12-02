90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Ariela Weinberg got ‘angry messages’ for showing the diversity of Ethiopia

Ariela Weinberg revealed that she would receive “angry messages” when she shared pics of nice places in Ethiopia. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg revealed that she once received “angry messages” from fans who weren’t happy with how she represented Ethiopia.

Ariela and her fiance Biniyam Shibre, a native of Ethiopia, gave viewers a good glimpse of life in the African country.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg received ‘angry messages’ after sharing Ethiopian pics

Now, Ariela has revealed that when she shared certain, more expensive locations in Ethiopia on social media, she would receive “angry messages” from disgruntled followers.

Ariela took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on the experience and shared the details with her fans.

“Just a little reflection post… When I first went on the show I made a story post showing some nice places in Addis Ababa like the Sheraton A Luxury Collection hotel (Like 500 USD a night or something like that precovid),” Ariela told her fans.

The New Jersey native continued, “It was a response to the many north American and European people who believe that Africa is a s***thole country when really it is a diverse continent composed of unique and distinct cultures and ways of life.”

“It was also a response to the multitude of p****d off Ethiopians who were tired of being associated with the 1980s famine. The irony was that I then [sic] received several angry messages from Americans and Europeans saying that I was out of touch and insensitive to post a luxury hotel when so many others don’t have access to such a place.”

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela Weinberg has learned not to try to ‘please people who watch reality TV’

“My first lesson in never trying to please people who watch reality TV 😉. Anyways in this case both parties are right… Ethiopia has people who dine in luxury hotels but it has a lot more people who will never have that opportunity. I’d say the same about the USA,” Ariela concluded her message.

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela decided she no longer wanted to live in Ethiopia when she left for the U.S. with her and Biniyam’s son, Avi, to have surgery.

While they were gone, Ariela heard rumors of Biniyam having girls over at all hours of the night, and he kept his phone turned off for hours, raising Ariela’s suspicions about whether he was being faithful.

The couple has kept mum about their present-day whereabouts, but some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans think they’re living in the U.S. after some clues surfaced in a video shared by Biniyam.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.