90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Two new spinoffs teased- one game show and another for the single ladies

90 Day Fiance is an indisputable hit. Since the series premiered in 2014, it’s become one of TLC’s most popular shows and spawned a grand total of nine spin-offs.

The most recent spin-offs to premiere were B90 Strikes Back and 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, both of which appear to be ideas born of the coronavirus crisis.

Within the last week, news broke that a spin-off starring Darcey Silva and her twin sister Stacey is due out in August.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yesterday, Instagram fan account @FraudedByTLC made a claim that raised eyebrows among fans- there are two more spin-offs in the works!

What will the new shows be?

According to @Fraudedbytlc, the two shows will be much different from any we’ve seen before.

The first spin-off will have a game show type format and feature couples, while the second will star single women. The account stated “no further details at this time” after the announcement, so fans were left to speculate about other aspects of the shows.

The game show idea could be an updated version of The Newlywed Game, the 1960s hit that was revived in the 80s. On that show, newly married couples competed to see how well they knew one another- often with hilarious results.

Read More Big Ed claims he offered to shave Rosemarie’s legs on Before the 90 Days

Of course, that’s all speculation. The TLC show could just as well be a couple’s version of Wipeout or Survivor. With no official confirmation that TLC even has plans for a 90 Day Fiance game show, fans are left to guess.

The single ladies show is a bit more mysterious. Will it document the lives of the women, a la the new Darcey and Stacey show? Will it try to help the women find partners like Find Love Live?

With only the info from @FraudedbyTLC to go on, the answers are very unclear. Fans will just have to wait and see.

Fans react to the news

Regular viewers were quick to share their thoughts on the news.

Many fans seemed to think that adding even more spin-offs is unnecessary. “They might as well have a 90DayFiance channel now,” one user commented.

Other fans were thrilled to see even more 90 Day content- “Bring back Dinyell ‘the Queen’ Jballi for the Singles show!” one exclaimed.

Most fans, however, seemed to split the difference. “I’m okay with the show as long as they don’t cast Lisa, Ed, or Geoffrey,” said one viewer.

“Good Lord!! They’re doing too much…and I’m here for it! 😁” another chimed in.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.