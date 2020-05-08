90 Day Fiance spoilers from by Before the 90 Days Tell All leaked by accident

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members have filmed the Tell All special, which will air later this spring.

The Tell All was filmed from the cast members’ locations thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and to avoid spreading COVID-19.

And just because things were filmed at home doesn’t mean there was any less drama.

But it seems that an accident has happened, as the Tell All Day 2 footage was leaked online. As it turns out, it was a simple accident because someone forgot to delete a link and some footage from the internet.

The 90 Day Fiance leak was due to an online mistake

According to an Instagram account called @fraudedbytlc, production for TLC had set up a Tell-All live stream link for everyone involved to watch.

The link in question wasn’t made private, and it wasn’t deleted after they were done filming. It was simply left for anyone to click on and watch.

As it turns out, Sharp Entertainment accidentally leaked their own footage.

The 90 Day Fiance leak has taught us a few things

The leaked details that are popping up on Instagram don’t tell the whole story of the Tell All, but we do know some interesting things about the cast members.

Lisa Hamme flips out on host Shaun Robinson and calls her derogatory names as she’s questioned about Usman. The two are no longer together and things get heated between Lisa’s friend and Usman Uman.

Usman also calls out Lisa for using the N-word with him.

Then, we have Big Ed and Rose. While Rose claims Ed is fame-hungry and is looking for attention, Ed is accused of using fake social media accounts to make himself look good with viewers and to make Rose look bad.

David Murphey’s online romance with Lana is also a hot topic, as we now know that she’s real. David and Big Ed get into a heated argument over money, as Ed doesn’t understand why David would spend so much money on a woman.

He has reportedly spent over $300,000 on Lana.

But it seems to have worked because he proposed to Lana and she said yes.

Yolanda, who claims to be talking to a man named Williams, could be the only catfish storyline this season. But her leaked update has to do with her health.

Yolanda almost died, and she was placed on a ventilator. It sounds like similar symptoms to COVID-19, but the scary health issue happened back in December.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.