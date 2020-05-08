Did Yolanda have COVID-19? 90 Day Fiance star was on a ventilator in a coma for a month

This season on 90 Day Fiance, there has been one too many catfishing scandals. One of these included Yolanda and a man she was dating online named Williams.

However, when it comes to Yolanda, the question of whether or not Williams was real or not took a backseat in her real-life to a near-death experience.

Yolanda might have contracted COVID-19 and almost died.

Did Yolanda have COVID-19?

A ton of leaks just hit Instagram of upcoming 90 Day Fiance moments and one of them included Yolanda talking about what had happened with her since the show wrapped.

She almost died.

The incident happened on December 2, long before the coronavirus pandemic swept through the United States.

There are many people who believe that COVID-19 was in the U.S. long before anyone expected, with people traveling to California from China around the time that it was suspected to have actually started there.

Now, Yolanda from 90 Day Fiance might be proof it was here much sooner than anyone expected.

Yolanda said that she contracted what she assumed was the flu. It went away and then returned stronger than before.

She said it took over her lungs and her lungs and kidneys were failing and doctors placed her in a medically-induced coma, hooked up to a ventilator.

She revealed that she was in a coma for a month and was in the hospital for six weeks.

The good news is that she has recovered.

When the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the United States, Yolanda said her doctor said he believes that is what she had. However, she has yet to have an antibodies test to learn for sure.

Williams ghosted Yolanda during COVID-19 scare

Sadly, Williams never once reached out to her while she was in a coma.

Yolanda explained that before this happened, she had asked him if he was Nigerian and he was furious and stopped calling her. Then, she was placed into the coma and he wasn’t talking to her at that time.

It wasn’t until she was out of the coma and back home that he reached out to her through a third party via Instagram (Sweet Berry) to see if she would still talk to him.

She agreed but said she never told him about the coma because he was too busy talking about his problems, including his aunt dying. Yolanda said he was in a bad place and she didn’t want to add on with her problems.

However, there is still no word on what the future holds for Yolanda and Williams.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.