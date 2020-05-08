90 Day Fiance spoilers: Lisa Hamme tells Tell All host Shaun Robinson to ‘shut up,’ calls her a ‘b***h’

90 Day Fiance spoilers show Lisa Hamme telling 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Tell All host Shaun Robinson to “shut up” and calling her a “b***h.”

It is a juicy clip from the upcoming show that is going to have fans talking for weeks.

Lisa, aka Babygirl, and Usman Umar have had one of the most turbulent relationships on the hit TLC show. Over the season, there have been cheating allegations, as well as Usman’s claims that Lisa tried to kill herself.

Fans will get a look at their disturbing romance in the Tell All, which shows him in Nigeria and her in the United States.

The exchange does not go well, with not only the couple fighting but also Lisa lashing out at Shaun.

Lisa lashes out at Shaun

One video clip shows Shaun trying to talk to Lisa about blocking her husband. Lisa has no patience for the line of questioning, claiming the host doesn’t understand.

She even accuses the host of talking over her.

Now it doesn’t appear like Shaun is doing it on purpose but perhaps there is a technology issue. Whatever the issue, Lisa was not having it.

Not only did Lisa tell Shaun to shut up and let her talk multiple times, but she also called the host a b***h. Usman shakes his head at the exchange.

Lisa is frustrated from the beginning

It is easy to see Lisa is frustrated at the beginning of the interview. She claims to know exactly where the host is going with the line of questioning.

Shaun does ask Lisa to help her understand, but they keep talking over each other.

There is no question the two women do not like each other. Shaun is professional but certainly is not a fan of Babygirl. The host is so not good at hiding her facial expression when it comes the listening to Lisa.

After Lisa goes off on Shaun, the host then decides to steer the conversation to Usman. Fans can only imagine how the rest of the Tell All special, which will air later this month, is going to go with Usman, Lisa, and Shaun.

It will be juicy, explosive, and intense for sure.

Shaun Robinson is back as Tell All host, despite a recent fan request to have her replaced. However, the remote chat doesn’t go too well with Lisa Hamme.

The latter is so disrespectful to the host, calling her inappropriate names and telling her to shut up.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.