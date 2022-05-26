90 Day Fiance spoiler: Kobe is insulted when Emily won’t let him drive: ‘She’s changed a lot’

Emily wouldn’t let Kobe drive with their son Koban in the car and Kobe was “insulted” by her actions. Pic credit: TLC

Kobe Blaise was not happy with Emily Bieberly and felt “insulted” when she refused to let him drive with their son Koban in the car.

Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance shows viewers the tensions that Emily and Kobe continue to face as they navigate living together in the US for the first time with their son Koban and Emily’s parents.

Kobe has already voiced his dismay about Emily breastfeeding Koban who was nearly 2 years old at the time, and now the couple has found another major topic they can’t agree on.

90 Day Fiance spoiler: Emily refuses to let Kobe drive

“She’s never seen me handling kids. I know I’m very good with kids,” Kobe shared during a confessional. “So I think that she should trust me and get some confidence in me when it comes to our son.”

When Emily and Kobe headed out for a trip to sight-see in Emily’s hometown of Salina, Kansas, she insisted on driving.

Kobe joked with Emily, “Babe, I think I should drive because I think I’m a better driver than you are.” However, Emily didn’t find his joke very funny.

“Okay, you’re not a better driver than me, you’re not gonna drive your first time in America with Koban in the car….” Emily began, before Kobe curiously asked her why and admitted that he took it as an insult.

But Emily didn’t care how experienced a driver Kobe was and didn’t feel safe letting him drive Koban in her car. Emily questioned whether Kobe wanted to come along after their disagreement, and although he agreed to, he admitted he was “not pleased.”

Kobe admits Emily has changed: ‘China Emily was sweeter’

During another confessional, Kobe admitted that Emily has changed since meeting in China. “China Emily was sweeter,” he admitted. “Like, we had so much fun, and the Emily I’m seeing right now… nah. She’s changed a lot.”

Kobe added, “With the way things are going, Emily feels she’s already planned everything, [that] I’m gonna just fill the space. But I’m not that kind of person. I set my own rules and I live by those rules as a man.”

Emily has already come under fire by 90 Day Fiance viewers this season for her treatment of Kobe. When Kobe arrived in America, rather than take him to meet Koban for the first time, Emily planned a date night instead, which 90 Day Fiance viewers didn’t agree with. Viewers also came for Emily when she scolded Kobe in front of Koban and blasted her family for the way they treated Kobe upon his arrival in the states.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.