90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle shares photo with mystery woman amid divorce from Karine Martins

There is a possible new development in former 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle’s love life amid his divorce from his estranged wife, Karine Martins.

Paul used his Instagram Story to post a picture with a mystery woman. While the picture did not have a description, it could be a sign that Paul has officially moved on.

Since the photo was not overly cozy and did not offer any personal insight into the relationship, it’s possible that the woman pictured with Paul could just be nothing more than a friend.

Either way, it is out of the ordinary for Paul to post photos with anyone, especially not an unknown woman.

Paul and Karine appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days before being featured on the spinoffs The Other Way and Happily Ever After?.

Paul Staehle and a mystery woman posed in a photo together

Paul posted a photo to his Instagram Stories where he sat behind a young tattooed brunette, and she posed and appeared to be the one snapping the picture.

The mystery woman’s Instagram handle, @kas_idy, was the only comment on the photo.

That being said, it is hard to determine the nature of the photo and why Paul posted it. At this time, 90 Day fans can only speculate and look out for more telling photos from Paul.

Paul has been going through a divorce from his 90 Day Fiance wife, Karine, who was recently charged with domestic violence.

Based on @kas_idy’s Instagram profile, she is a tattoo apprentice who goes by “Kas.” Her Instagram is full of photos of herself and reshared TikTok videos.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have two sons together

At the center of all of Paul and Karine’s drama are their two young sons, Pierre and Ethan. 90 Day Fiance viewers saw Paul and Karine through their first pregnancy and the birth of Pierre before they were fired from the network.

Since then, 90 Day fans know that Karine became pregnant with Paul again and started an OnlyFans account.

These days, Paul and Karine’s two boys have been hidden from social media. When the tumultuous pair were together, they posted photos and videos with the boys.

Paul has posted both positive and negative things about his mother on Instagram but has mentioned on several occasions that she takes care of the boys sometimes.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.