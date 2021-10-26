90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield claims another woman tried to get in ‘the middle’ of her ‘relationship’

Paola Mayfield knows, and she’s not happy. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

It’s no secret that Paola and Russ Mayfield have been dealing with a few bumps in their marriage. In fact, Paola put that information out there recently, admitting that she and Russ would be taking some time off from each other.

But that doesn’t mean Russ is single and ready to mingle.

Despite Russ and Paola still being very much married as they work through their recent relationship problems, it seems that someone may have caught his eye. Or maybe he caught someone’s eye. Either way, Paola knows all about it, and she made sure to let the other woman know all about it.

Paola Mayfield calls out ‘girl who tried to get in the middle’

Just days ago, Paola took to Instagram to share that she knows all about a woman who is trying to get in the middle of her marriage.

In the caption of a picture of herself looking back over her shoulder, Paola wrote, “For the girl who tried to get in the middle, you will need to do so much more to take away my crown! #yesIknow”

To get her point across, the 90 Day Fiance alum repeated the message in Spanish too, writing, “Para la chica que trato de meterse en el medio, querida necesitas hacer mucho mas para poder quitarme la corona! #siyase”

There were three other photos of herself that Paola shared in her post, further driving the point home.

Things have been really bumpy for Paola and Russ

It’s easy to see why another woman may want to shoot her shot at Russ after the way their marital problems have been playing out on social media lately.

After all, Paola recently blasted her husband in front of everyone after a 90 Day Fiance troll accused her of using him.

She has also placed all the blame on Russ lately regarding the issues they’ve been dealing with.

The 90 Day Fiance couple has definitely been struggling lately, and Paola even admitted that Russ might want to move home to Oklahoma. Fans of the show will recall that they moved to Miami so that Paola could be happy and so that she could do more with her modeling career.

Lately, Paola has made some big changes to the way she looks, and that could also have something to do with the struggles she and Russ have been dealing with in their marriage, leading her to change things up.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.