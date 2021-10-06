Paola Mayfield takes aim at Russ Mayfield’s ‘amazing career’ in epic response to 90 Day Fiance hater

Paola responded to a hater who was trying to throw shade at her by throwing Russ under the bus about his jobs. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance OG Paola has thrown her and Russ’ marriage into the public eye recently by publically sharing the negative details of why their relationship isn’t working out.

And she has done it again by responding to a critic on TikTok who was casting shade and judgment on Russ not staying with his job in the oil industry and their decision to move to Miami and then to an RV.

While they are not officially broke up, Paola has said previously that they are separated and addressed a fan’s curiosity on the topic in the comments of the TikTok with some new information.

Paola Mayfield responded to a hater by bashing Russ Mayfield’s job losses

Paola put a hater on blast via TikTok by dropping their TikTok handle in the caption of her video and answering their comment sharply. The critic disgruntled Paola by saying, “[Russ] could have made BANK in the oil field in Oklahoma but y’all moved to Florida and then a van lol.”

Paola responded with a selfie video in the car and seemed to discredit Russ in her reply.

She said, “Oh sweetie let me tell you this. He got laid off twice with that amazing career. The first one was in Oklahoma and after a year that he was not able to find a job, thanks to me, he actually found a job in Miami… and guess what? He got laid off again and guess who was there to rescue? Paola without a career with all the crazy stuff that I do. So sweetie, before you open your whatever you have in your face, ha, get your facts together because you are very wrong.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Paola Mayfield also reponded to a fan asking about her and Russ Mayfield’s relationship status

Paola and Russ do have many supporters of them and their marriage and Paola responded to one who asked about their relationship status.

They asked, “Are you and your husband still together ???? I love you guys I followed your journey in 90 day.”

Paola responded, “We are working on it.”

Paola replied to a curious fan about her relationship status. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/TikTok

It looks like there is still hope for the 90 Day alumni couple despite the fact that Paola has been airing their dirty laundry and discrediting Russ.

90 Day Fiance fans will have to stay tuned to find out what bomb Paola will drop next. Do you think their marriage will survive this rough patch?

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs on Sundays on Discovery+.